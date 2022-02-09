Vietnam: Young Car Enthusiasts Build Replica Bugatti Chiron Using Clay In 356 Days

Bugatti- a car brand which is known for its design beauty and its incredible stories of car racing. Usually, the brand offers a two-seater super sports vehicle manufactured in technology-equipped factories in Molsheim, France. The average cost of a Bugatti Chiron is nearly Rs 21 crore. However, some of the young car enthusiasts from Vietnam manufactured their "dream car" in their back garden. According to a report by Daily Mail, car enthusiasts has built the replica using clay in just 365 days. As per the video shared by the team of manufacturers, they could be seen constructing the steel frame for their indigenous Bugatti Chiron that costs nearly $33,89,375.

Watch video of Clay Bugatti here:

The media report said the team of ceramicists made the model using clay and moulded it in such a way that it looks the same as the original Bugatti. In the process of manufacturing, the ceramicists said they engaged engineers to cover clay in a fibreglass material to create the bodywork and interior of the replica. In the video, the youngsters said the engineers also fitted the LED light system and installed an engine before taking it to the road in their swish new replica. The car enthusiasts, who also run the YouTube channel NHET TV to showcase the process of building the supercar can be seen applying a mud-like fibreglass material over the clay before removing all the clay from the inside.

Car enthusiasts seek support from world

Later, the youngsters crafted a steel spaceframe chassis with a mini engine to power the vehicle and subsequently test it on a road nearby their home."We spent 1-year building this car. Realizing our dream of owning a Bugatti Chiron supercar in our way, guys who don't have a lot of money. This is a video that summarizes the process we have built for a year and we still There will be upgrades as well as more complete for the car in the near future. Hope we get your support around the world, we will try more. we are poor rural boys with big dreams, we are from Vietnam," the youngsters said in the video.

(Image: Twitter/@WorkWithSimpey)