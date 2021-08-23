Viral 'Pop Xi' Game Turns China's President Into Winnie The Pooh; Taiwan Tops Scoreboard

After the success of the Pop Cat clicker game, Taiwan Meme has created a 'Pop Xi' game that might anger China's President Xi Jinping. The Pop Xi Game has been made on the same concept as the Pop Cat clicker game, however, the cat has been replaced by the face of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ever since its creation, the Pop Xi Game has accumulated 60 million clicks within 10 hours.

In the Pop Cat clicker game, when the players tap the cat it opens its mouth; however in the Pop Xi game, Chinese President Xi Jinping's face's cut-out is placed in Tiananmen Square, and when clicked or tapped he transforms into Winnie the Pooh and says, “We reminisce about them.”

Countries' rankings in Pop Xi Game

Meanwhile, Taiwan tops the leaderboard chart and on number 2 is Hong Kong followed by Malaysia in the third position. The leader of the Pop Xi game is decided by the number of clicks users have been making from that country. Interestingly, China is itself on the 11th spot despite using Winnie the Pooh meme being totally censored. The United States of America is on the 8th position while India is on 28th position.

Xi Jinping and Winnie the Pooh

Notably, in China, social media users have frequently used the jolly bear as a meme for President Xi Jinping, although Beijing's thorough censors don't find it funny. Winnie the Pooh is a common derogatory nickname for Xi. As per reports, the meme originated after pictures of President Xi Jinping alongside former US president Barack Obama drawing comparisons with Winnie's friend Tigger, were published.

The comparisons angered the Chinese administration so much that it banned the release of Christopher Robin, a new film adaptation of AA Milne’s beloved story about Winnie the Pooh. As per Global Risk Insights, another comparison between Xi Jinping and Winnie The Pooh during a military parade in 2015 became that year’s most censored image. As per Daily Mail UK, the firm said the Chinese government viewed the meme as “a serious effort to undermine the dignity of the presidential office and Xi himself”.

Xi Jinping and Barack Obama as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger. China not amused http://t.co/WpOFcl56gO pic.twitter.com/kQzPBFLs8V — Jeremy Barker (@PoppedCulture) June 17, 2013

(Image Credits: AP)