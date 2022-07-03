Childhood is one of the best parts of a person's life, as it contains some of the most memorable moments. Apart from the innocence and uninhibited behaviour, the period is known for the strong bond of friendship. Many a time, the friendship formed during childhood goes on to stand the test of time.

A recent video depicted these heartwarming aspects of childhood and children and is going viral on social media. The post shows a group of children walking on the side of a road trying to fit under a single umbrella. They held the umbrella close to them and moved closely amid the drizzle. They seemed to be on their way to school or leaving their institute as many of them had worn uniforms and one had a slate with him.

Apart from their unity and care for each other, in trying to ensure that no one gets drenched in rains, the bond of friendship as they shared laughs also came across beautifully. The wholesome video will surely bring a smile to anybody's face.

Sharing the video on Twitter, an IAS officer, Awanish Sharan captioned it, "Dost (friend)."

Netizens say, 'Reminded me of my childhood days'

The trending video seemed to have been shared massively as it has garnered 1.2 million views since being shared. The video has received more than 57K likes and more than 6K retweets.

The trending video has prompted many comments. One user commented, "The innocence...happiness...on their faces .....priceless....this is called as childhood...sharing caring..no complaints...no ego... (sic)."

"Remind my childhood days... Almost 2 km walking (class 4th - 5th) in muddy village road (beautifully crossed with 2 or 3 monsoon springs) with 4 friends sharing 1 umbrella (large one with semiautomatic in late '80s or early '90s) but we don't have slippers, that differs", read one comment. Another netizen wrote, "I don't know why but it's always my fantasy to meet village kids and spend time with them. They are so pure souls". One person commented, "Friends help each other".

