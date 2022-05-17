Viral Video From Vegetable Market Shows Why 'India Does Not Need Robotic Automation'

As the world is turning towards automation, many things are still done manually. A glimpse of this was seen in a video that has been going viral on the internet. Amid the age of automation, people were seen completing their tasks with robotic precision and coordination. The skill depicted by the men will surely entertain you.

In a viral video, a group of men was seen rapidly cutting and stacking the cabbages. The video, which was believed to be have captured at the vegetable market, showed them filling the whole stack in less than a minute. Erik Solheim, President of Green Belt and Road Institute and former Norwegian diplomat, who often shares interesting videos has shared this video on Twitter, "This is why India doesn't need robotic automation.….", read the caption.

This is why India 🇮🇳 doesn't need robotic automation.….



pic.twitter.com/GU8QMSAy18 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 16, 2022

'Amazing this', Netizens react

The viral video has accumulated 1 million views since it has been posted. It has also sparked numerous reactions from netizens. Many people were seen praising the group of men for their efficiency. One wrote, "amazing this. Interesting this in your country". The second user wrote, "Tough competition to AI automation". The third user expressed, "True, if automation can’t provide parallel employment to those who are replaced, then there is no use for automation. Also, the life of almost all automation is very short and not at all cost-effective in terms of spending. Personally experienced many AI, RPA isn’t giving desired results."

There are many such videos emerging on the internet. Previously, a video of a group of three adults and two children efficiently passing large watermelons from a truck to their roadside shop in almost synchronized steps had been hailed by many on the internet.