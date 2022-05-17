Last Updated:

Viral Video From Vegetable Market Shows Why 'India Does Not Need Robotic Automation'

In a viral video, a group of men was seen rapidly cutting and stacking cabbages. The video has been doing rounds on the internet for the past two days.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Viral video

Image: Twitter/@ErikSolheim


As the world is turning towards automation, many things are still done manually. A glimpse of this was seen in a video that has been going viral on the internet. Amid the age of automation, people were seen completing their tasks with robotic precision and coordination. The skill depicted by the men will surely entertain you.

In a viral video, a group of men was seen rapidly cutting and stacking the cabbages. The video, which was believed to be have captured at the vegetable market, showed them filling the whole stack in less than a minute. Erik Solheim, President of Green Belt and Road Institute and former Norwegian diplomat, who often shares interesting videos has shared this video on Twitter, "This is why India doesn't need robotic automation.….", read the caption.

'Amazing this', Netizens react 

The viral video has accumulated 1 million views since it has been posted. It has also sparked numerous reactions from netizens.  Many people were seen praising the group of men for their efficiency. One wrote, "amazing this. Interesting this in your country". The second user wrote, "Tough competition to AI automation". The third user expressed, "True, if automation can’t provide parallel employment to those who are replaced, then there is no use for automation. Also, the life of almost all automation is very short and not at all cost-effective in terms of spending. Personally experienced many AI, RPA isn’t giving desired results."

READ | Bharti Singh apologises with folded hands for 'mocking beard, moustache' in viral video

There are many such videos emerging on the internet. Previously, a video of a group of three adults and two children efficiently passing large watermelons from a truck to their roadside shop in almost synchronized steps had been hailed by many on the internet. 

READ | Viral video of dog surfing on paddle board alone becomes instant hit among netizens
READ | Viral video of baby elephant tussling with its keeper over a mattress wins internet; Watch
READ | NASA’s Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2; here's all you need to know about the mission to ISS
READ | Kremlin terms US as hostile state, slams Washington-led 'hybrid war' against Moscow

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Viral video, Erik Solheim, Viral news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND