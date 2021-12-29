Last Updated:

Watch| Viral Video: Indonesia Man Survives Deadly Lightning, Netizens Say 'unbelievable'; WATCH

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a man being struck by lightning in Jakarta. The man has survived after undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Apoorva Kaul
Indonesia

Image: Twitter/@Heritzal


A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a man being struck by lightning in Indonesia’s Jakarta. After being struck by lightning, the person fell to the ground. The incident captured on CCTV cameras has gone viral on social media. The security guard who was struck by lightning has miraculously survived the incident, reported Detik News

The video has been shared by a user who goes by the name @Heritzal on Twitter. The user in the caption revealed that the security officer in Jakarta was struck by lightning. The user further informed that the victim had survived after 4 days of treatment. In the video, a man holding an umbrella was walking in the rain with a truck that is seen standing on the road. After some moments, lightning suddenly struck him and he collapsed on the ground. Soon, people reached the spot to help him. The clip has been shared alongside the caption, "Security officer in Jakarta was struck by lightning while on duty, avoid using radio and cellular telephones when it is raining, the condition of the victim survived after 4 days of treatment. not everyone has the same chance to live."

The man has been identified as Abdul Rosyid, 35, reported Detiknews. He was immediately taken to the Harbor Hospital where he was treated for 4 days, as per the Detik News report. His condition has improved and he has been discharged from the hospital. The man was reportedly holding a walkie talkie while walking. As per the report, Cilincing Police Chief Kompol had confirmed the incident and informed that the person was struck by lightning while he was on duty.

Netizens say 'Thank God he is alive'

Since being shared, the clip has garnered thousands of likes and several reactions. Netizens were stunned to see the clip express their views. One user commented, "He was saved by the umbrella which functioned as a Faraday cage." Another user commented, "Thank God he is alive, dedicated staff doing his work even in the rain, be safe everybody working like this situation take precautions." Check out some user reactions: 

(Image: Twitter/@Heritzal)

Tags: Indonesia, Jakarta, Lightning
