Viral Video Of Baby Elephant Tussling With Its Keeper Over A Mattress Wins Internet; Watch

There's no denying the fact that watching animal videos have an element of entertainment and joy, and the antics of animals rarely fail to bring a smile to the faces of those watching it. In a recent video, an elephant calf was seen tussling with its keeper in a bid to seize the bed he was sleeping on. This video might make people watch it twice.

In the video, the baby pachyderm, in its attempt to seize his bed, was seen playfully sneaking up on the man, jolting him awake and trying to push him off the bed slips, and falls, or rather rolls. In the initial few minutes of the video, the baby elephant was seen crossing the fence and running adorably towards the man to throw him off his bed. The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Dr. Samrat Gowda, who tagged it with a message saying, “Hey! That’s my bed..get up..”

Previously, a video of a baby elephant went viral where it was seen attempting to climb down a slope, slipping, and falling, or rather rolling. However, due to the lesser height, the animal appeared to have escaped the fall without any injuries. Babies are always cute whether they are humans or animals.

'So adorable', Netizens react

Since being shared on the microblogging site, the viral elephant video has garnered several views and hundreds of retweets. While writing this article, the viral video had over 12.2K likes. The comments section, too, is exploding with several reactions, "The elephant is the most sensible animal on this earth it's our responsibility to save them", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Calf ( Elephant kids ) are the most naughty of all the animal kids". The third user wrote, "So adorable".

Image: Twitter/@IfsSamrat