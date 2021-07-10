Last Updated:

Viral Video Of Dog Bringing Cow For Sleepover & Mom Reacting To It Is Hilarious; Watch

Sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote, “Mom, can she sleepover tonight?” “I will clean my room tomorrow!” “Pleeeeease??”

Amrit Burman
An intriguing video of a pet pooch turning up with a cow at his owner's home is winning over the internet. Buitengebieden, a Twitter user that posts amazing videos, shared the aforementioned clip and is now making people feel delighted on the internet.

Sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote, “Mom, can she sleepover tonight?” “I will clean my room tomorrow!” “Pleeeeease??”. The video starts displaying the house owner opening the door to the home. Outside the door is the pet pooch wagging his tail along with a cow friend. The video portrays a pet dog trying to enter the house with his new friend. The house owner is jokingly heard saying, "No, No, No... we don't have guests, we are not doing this today".

Here's the adorable clip:

The clip has garnered over 8000 likes and several hilarious comments. One user took to Twitter and wrote, "How can you say no to those faces,”.

Another person's comment read: "How cute! Doggy brought home a cow friend,”.

A third user narrated the entire incident in his way.

A fourth person wrote: "Mom! Look what I found...it followed me home. Can we keep it, mom? Can we? Can we?

Another person, who wanted to know what happened next, wrote, "Gah! Why do people stop filming before the end?!".


In a similar incident, a Twitter user shared another heartwarming. In the clip, a kitty was seen massaging a dog. The video left users in awe — many thought it was photoshopped while some couldn't believe their eyes.

Here's the sheer moment of joy that you are going to witness:


Dog and cat friendship is a rare sight, the clip left everyone amused, users couldn't resist reacting.

One user wrote, "Oh man, that feels good even from here!"

The second person commented, "Obviously photoshopped. In real life, the dog would be massaging the cat.heehee".

A third user took wrote, "When you need a good face massage and a buddy helps you out"

 

