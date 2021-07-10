Viral Video Of Dog Bringing Cow For Sleepover & Mom Reacting To It Is Hilarious; Watch

An intriguing video of a pet pooch turning up with a cow at his owner's home is winning over the internet. Buitengebieden, a Twitter user that posts amazing videos, shared the aforementioned clip and is now making people feel delighted on the internet.

Sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote, “Mom, can she sleepover tonight?” “I will clean my room tomorrow!” “Pleeeeease??”. The video starts displaying the house owner opening the door to the home. Outside the door is the pet pooch wagging his tail along with a cow friend. The video portrays a pet dog trying to enter the house with his new friend. The house owner is jokingly heard saying, "No, No, No... we don't have guests, we are not doing this today".

Here's the adorable clip:

“Mom, can she sleep over tonight?”



“I will clean my room tomorrow!”



“Pleeeeease??” pic.twitter.com/9xTTCOZboq — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) July 9, 2021

The clip has garnered over 8000 likes and several hilarious comments. One user took to Twitter and wrote, "How can you say no to those faces,”.

How can you say no to those faces 🥰 — bln_23 (@bln231) July 9, 2021

Another person's comment read: "How cute! Doggy brought home a cow friend,”.

How cute! Doggy brought home a cow friend 🥰 — GF (@gfLaughsAlot) July 9, 2021

A third user narrated the entire incident in his way.

He is like----Wait a minute door will be opened... There it is.. Don't worry calm down I will convince her....... Oh god what to do now, I hv promised her — krishnaveni.ys (@keniys) July 9, 2021

A fourth person wrote: "Mom! Look what I found...it followed me home. Can we keep it, mom? Can we? Can we?

Mom! Look what I found...it followed me home. Can we keep it mom? Can we? Can we? — Joanie rebels #FreeThemAll 🆘 (@JoanieReb) July 9, 2021

Another person, who wanted to know what happened next, wrote, "Gah! Why do people stop filming before the end?!".

Gah! Why do people stop filming before the end?! — Sensational Gus (@sensational_gus) July 9, 2021



In a similar incident, a Twitter user shared another heartwarming. In the clip, a kitty was seen massaging a dog. The video left users in awe — many thought it was photoshopped while some couldn't believe their eyes.

Here's the sheer moment of joy that you are going to witness:



Dog and cat friendship is a rare sight, the clip left everyone amused, users couldn't resist reacting.

One user wrote, "Oh man, that feels good even from here!"

Oh man, that feels good even from here! 🥰 — Norrin Radd - Intergalactic Man of Mystery! (@NorrinR06303580) July 8, 2021

The second person commented, "Obviously photoshopped. In real life, the dog would be massaging the cat.heehee".

Obviously photoshopped. In real life, the dog would be massaging the cat..heehee — Jennifer Linn (@JenniferLinn17) July 8, 2021

A third user took wrote, "When you need a good face massage and a buddy helps you out"

When you need a good face massage and a buddy helps you out.😻🐶😻🐶😻 — Christine Wesley (@ChristineWesl18) July 9, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.