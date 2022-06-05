Viral Video Of Penguins Hopping To Chase Butterfly Captivates Internet; WATCH

Penguins are the most friendly creatures to people. Penguins' main predators (seals, sea lions, whales, and sharks) all reside in the water, so these birds feel much safer on land around researchers and tourists for better or for worse. These creatures are not only friendly but are also amazing entertainers. A viral video of dozens of penguins chasing a butterfly ahead of them has taken the internet by storm.

The video opens up to show a group of Adelie penguins hopping across a southern landscape. The little creatures were seen hopping ahead like they were just going about their business but it seemed like they chasing the butterfly flying ahead of them. It is unclear where the clip was shot.

'These are so adorable!' say netizens

The viral video of penguins has gained enough traction on the internet. The video has garnered around 3.1 million views accompanied by several retweets and likes.

The viral news has also prompted multiple views. "Somehow, any scene with a penguin is heartwarming! Penguins, like our pets, are so cute!", a user wrote. Another user expressed, "These are so adorable!". One other user spelled, "Once again (out of many times) you bring more joy into my life, thank you - your postings are absolute gems."

Image: Unsplash