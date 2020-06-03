Viral Video Showing Deer Saved From Python By A Man Starts Heated Debate Online; Watch

A video of a python strangling a deer has been doing rounds on the internet and has gone viral. The video was reportedly filmed in Thailand on Friday. In the video, the python and the deer are seen lying on the side of the road in an open zoo in the country. The video has also sparked up a debate on Twitter around human interference in cases like these.

Horrifying video of python strangling a deer goes viral

The video was earlier shared by the assistant director of Dusit Zoo who clarified that it was filmed at Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo. The footage was recorded from a car and shows the python coiling around the deer in an attempt to kill it. The coiling technique is a common technique used by snakes to kill their prey.

In this case, the deer was saved by the timely interference by a person off-camera. The person used a long stick and repeatedly poked the python. It finally slithered away and deer was free and quickly scrambled away to safety. Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video garnered over 1.4 million views and more than 60k retweets. The video also invited debate on human interference with dozens of people commenting on the post about it. Many thought the person saving the deer's life was a kind thing to do while others said that he should not have interfered with the natural food chain.

Very wrong, we should NOT interfere with the ways nature or wold. It should take it's own course. This is not kindness, this is detrimental to both the animals and interferes with their behaviour. — Vibhavari (@Vibhavaripn) June 2, 2020

One user wrote, "The man was right. The human instinct of saving a life is also part of Nature's laws, I do not see it as interference". Another one wrote, "It is wrong and idiotic. This is not rescue, or being kind. In the wilderness, you cannot seize food from an animal. A predator makes a number of attempts to get some morsel for sustenance. This sort of action makes their living even more precarious". Another user questioned if leaving it to nature is the right thing to do even with different circumstances.

So, even if the python was eating a man or a human child are we supposed to leave them alone?? Even we are are food for the python! When one gets to see such a visual, the first instinct is to save someone's life otherwise a person like me would get never-ending sleepless nights! — Nupur (@emailextra) June 2, 2020

By natural law what he did is wrong because it was food for the snake.

But since we are humans, we hate cruelty and the basic instinct to help an animal is triggered.if I was there I would have helped the animal if possible. — SIJIN VARGHESE JOHN (@SIJINVARGHESEJO) June 2, 2020

The man desided to save the fawn is part of nature too. He desided to help in this instance and that's natural as well. All is good either way. — Kelly (@kcResister) June 2, 2020

In the comments, a man shared a picture from photographer Kevin Carter who won an award for the picture of a vulture waiting for a hungry child to die. According to the Twitter user, the picture was captured during March 1993 famine in Sudan and said that it should be humane to get anything in any situation. Another user revealed that the photographer later committed suicide due to the guilt of not helping the child. The debate continued with no one being able to say for sure if the interference was right or wrong.

