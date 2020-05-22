Viral Video Of Robot Dog Managing Herd Of Sleep Reminds Users Of Netflix's 'Black Mirror'

A viral video of a robot dog is making rounds on the internet and is creating quite a buzz. This robot dog is a farm dog that can be specifically used to control herds of sheep. But this new age robot age has created quite stir. Some people are amazed by the technological advancement while some are arguing it can give rise to an AI apocalypse.

In the past few years, technological advancement has left us in awe. Every day, several kinds of research are taking place that will reduce human effort and will help in increasing production. The increasing use of AI and its steady development has also given the human race a fair idea about how technologically advanced our future could be.

But technological advancements have also given a rise to the debate that AI might take over human beings. Although this debate has several counter-arguments, many viral videos about new technologies and AI advancement suggest otherwise. A recent example being the viral video of a robot dog that manages to herd sheep.

This robot dog video has left people stunned. People are amazed at how efficiently the robot dog is managing these farm animals. This robot dog was created by Boston Dynamics. The video has been uploaded on the channel, Rocos – Robot Operation Platform. Boston Dynamics has named this efficient robot dog as Spot.

Boston Dynamics also added a statement with this video. In their statement about Spot they wrote, “The use of autonomous robots in agriculture is increasing the efficiency of food production.” They further added, “Robots, like Spot from Boston Dynamics, increase accuracy in yield estimates, relieve the strain of worker shortages, and create precision in farming”. Watch this viral video of the robot dog here.

Although this viral video has created quite a stir and managed to grab attention to its company, it has started an online debate. People have been debating about Spot and AI technology in general in the video’s comment section. One viewer wrote, “Never thought sheepdogs are among the first to be out of a job.” Another fan appreciated the robot and wrote, “Loving this! Great demo with lots of potential, can’t wait to see what the future will bring.”

But few fans seemed to be scared of the robot and the potential harm technological advancement can do to mankind. They compared it to the futuristic Netflix anthology series Black Mirror. One viewer wrote, “We’re close to Metalhead, Black Mirror is actually a glimpse into the future.” While another viewer wrote, “Thanks, Black Mirror for making my nightmares come true.”

