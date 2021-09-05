Viral Video Shows Crocodile Jumping Into Water, Netizens Say 'that's A Dragon'; Watch

A rare incident in the animal kingdom has been captured on camera, where a huge alligator is seen diving into the water, leaving viewers in splits. Shared by an Instagram account of adventure park Gatorland, the small clip is worth watching over again. When the video was shared by the wildlife page, they captioned it as "Dive into the weekend with us!!!". The video has garnered more than 50,000 views in the last 10 hours and the numbers are constantly increasing.

Crocodile jumps into water, netizen says 'that's a dragon'

In the clip, it is seen a huge crocodile slowly moving towards the edge of the rocky surface, with the intention of taking a dive. As the alligator dives, it crawls a little and reaches near the other side, where it is joined by another big alligator. This huge reptile's dive into the water is making everyone surprised. One person, after watching the video, jokingly said, "Imagine that thing looking at you in the wild like that". Another person inquired, "An alligator swimming with a crocodile?! Do they get along? ". A third user expressed, "Ok, that’s a dragon," expressed a third.

Earlier, another video of an alligator surfaced on social media, where a giant crocodile was seen enjoying the food. The video, which caught the attention of many on social media, displayed a wildlife expert showing a piece of flash to a huge alligator. Soon, another crocodile entered the frame. Netizens were amused to see such a giant gator. One Instagrammer said, "That's a BIG gator," another said, "This never gets old!". "Gorgeous boy!!," said a third person.

The extremely big gator was believed to be very old, one user after watching the said, "He is an awesome big gator stay safe". Another person dubbed the alligator as a dinosaur. He took to the comment section and said, "dude just feeding the dinosaurs don’t mind him".

(IMAGE: Instagram/Gatorland_orlando)