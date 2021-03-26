Last Updated:

Visakhapatnam: Over 350 Baby Turtles Released Into The Sea; Watch Video

The Forest and Environment Department in Andhra Pradesh on March 24 released over 350 baby turtles into the sea in Visakapatnam, according to ANI.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Visakapatnam

The Forest and Environment Department in Andhra Pradesh on March 24 released over 350 baby turtles into the sea in Visakhapatnam. A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows several tiny turtle hatchlings moving slowly on the beach. According to the news agency, this year, in Visakhapatnam over 50,000 turtle eggs were collected and 5,000 baby turtles have been released so far. 

Since shared, the video has garnered over 21,000 views and thousands of likes. Several internet users took to the comment section to express their happiness through GIFs and emoticon reactions. While one user wrote, “Great. Humans have already destroyed nature to a large extend. This act of Atonement is the need of the hour,” another added, “Well done! A.P. Forest n Environment Dept”. 

Olive Ridley turtles release in Rameshwaram 

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a large number of baby turtles were released into the sea in Tamil Nadu’s Rameshwaram by the forest department officials and anti-poaching guards. The Olive Ridley turtles arrive at the shore in December and January to lay eggs. They are known to prefer the quiet Pattipulam area near Mahabalipuram beach for nesting. 

The Olive Ridley turtles have also arrived at Gahirmatha beach in Odisha’s Kendrapara for mass nesting. It is worth noting that the Gahirmatha beach is the world’s largest known rookery of Olive Ridley turtles. The annual mass nesting of these turtles began on Tuesday night in Nasi-2 beach of the Gahirmatha nesting ground. 

(Image: ANI/Twitter)
 

 

 

First Published:
