Vodafone-Idea's 'Vi' Sparks A Meme Fest On Twitter; Hilarious Reactions Ensue

Two years after announcing the merger, Telecom operators Vodafone and Idea have finally unveiled their new brand identity as 'Vi'. However, although the brand new name and logo successfully managed to create quite a buzz on social media, it was also quick to spark a meme fest on Twitter as many put forth their opinion about the same. Twitterati took the micro-blogging platform by storm with numerous rib-tickling memes about Vodafone-Idea's 'Vi'.

Vodafone-Idea's 'Vi' becomes fodder for memes on Twitter

On September 7, 2020, i.e. Monday, Vodafone-Idea announced their brand new name and logo after their joint association has resulted to be quite fruitful for both the telecom operators. With the announcement of all-things 'Vi', its new brand identity instantly became fodder for 'memers' to churn out some hilarious memes.

Soon after both operators unveiled the name and logo of their merger, competitor Reliance Jio was quick to congratulate them on the same in a humourous way as they tweeted writing, "Vi love to see you together.@VodafoneIN@Idea #JioTogether ".

However, in no time, hundreds and thousands of hysterical memes about Vodafone-Idea's 'Vi' started doing rounds on Twitter. One user took a reference of the sensational Netflix show Indian Matchmaking, by sharing a photo of host Sima Taparia, to let Jio know about the pivotal role it played in the merger as he tweeted writing, "You played an important role in this matchmaking". Another user took a sly dig at the telecom providers' network issues as he shared a funny Lionel Messi meme and tweeted, "#vodafoneidea renamed as vi. Me who was waiting for an announcement about better network".

Twitterati also took references from popular scenes of iconic films, web series, television shows and commercial ads to churn out several laugh-worthy memes. With extensive ad campaigns on television about the launch of 'Vi', Twitterati also didn't hold back from slamming Vodafone-Idea about the same. From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Phir Hera Phir references, memers left no stone unturned to make netizens go 'LOL'.

Check out some funny 'Vi' memes by Twitterati below:

#vodafoneidea changes Logo & Name

Users who are irritated with pathetic service : pic.twitter.com/bAuQYiWD2l — Gareeb Kaptan (@gareeb_kaptann) September 8, 2020

Me to every channel showing

New VI advertisement #vodafoneidea 🥱🙄 pic.twitter.com/wscExJKXQx — @sarcastic_bolte (@sarcasm_bolte) September 8, 2020

Me after seeing #vodafoneIdea new ad #vi playing regularly on TV on every channel pic.twitter.com/MxTmwTha02 — Suraj Kumar (@Suri379) September 8, 2020

#vodafoneidea team while making their new advertisement and using the first “WE”... pic.twitter.com/khjLlRtvXc — Rishabh Boonlia (@rish_diem) September 7, 2020

