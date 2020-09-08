Vi - 'Together For Tomorrow' A New Journey For Vodafone Idea Begins; What's New?

Vodafone Idea has finally rebranded itself as Vi and it seems like a bold move to tackle Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in the market. The joint association has been quite fruitful for both the organisations after joining hands with one another. If you visit the Vodafone official website, you will find yourself getting redirected to the MyVi.in the website will welcome you to the new phase of Vodafone Idea.

Your favourite Vodafone Idea becomes Vi

The wait will surely be worth it. pic.twitter.com/fxkPjwC1aG — Vi business India (@ViBusinessIndia) September 6, 2020

Vodafone and Idea created a lot of hype with the "ready for the big day" campaign which intrigued quite a lot of people. However, yesterday i.e. September 7, 2020, Vodafone Idea announced the change of logo, website and a lot of new things upcoming up.

The new slogan has also grabbed the attention of many users and it reads: "Better and Brighter Tomorrow". One can surely see that the company is moving towards a fresh start whereas the foresightedness of the organisation's joint association can be understood with the tagline "Together for tomorrow".

According to a report by TechCrunch, in a press statement the Vodafone group CEO Nick said: "As the integration of two businesses is now complete, it’s time for a fresh start. That’s why we believe that now is the perfect time to launch Vi, one company which provides the strength of Vodafone India and Idea”.

If you visit the official business website of Vi telecommunications, you will be able to see some major changes in which the site claims to provide a 1-year free subscription to Amazon Prime Video. This offer is only valid for postpaid users and it starts from the recharge of Rs 499/month. The site also has a Chatbotopen where one talks to Vi support effectively. The site also asks you a few feedback questions about the rebranding of the organisations online portal.

Nevertheless, these are the only changes that we were able to spot, as of writing this article. But, as per New18's report, Vi will soon present the users with revised offers and new Vi Plans with increased tariffs. Users expect fruitful results from this new phase of their favourite organisation's move.

All images ~ MyVi.in

