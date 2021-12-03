Watch: 9-year-old Indian-American Kid Wows Ellen DeGeneres With Idea Of 'Loving Library'

In the Ellen DeGeneres Show, people who make a difference often share their inspiring stories from times they overcame difficult struggles. One such episode was of a 9-year-old Indian-American boy Anaik, who explained the host of the show, Ellen, about how he came up with the idea of a free library for patients.

The video begins with Anaik narrating how he was taken aback when he saw his mother and grandmother suffer COVID. When Ellen asked Anaik to elaborate on how he came up with the idea of 'Loving Library', he said that he realised that COVID patients like his grandmother were lonely, as they could not interact with each other.

Referring to the idea of ideal pass time his family engaged in, i.e. reading books, Anaik got the idea that books could provide the ailing patients a little bit of respite. Anaik also confessed that he loved reading books and wanted some peaceful time for the patients too. This led to the idea of 'Loving Library'. Hear Anaik narrate his story:

'Loving Library'

Revealing more details about the initiative, Anaik went on, "Loving Library is just a mini library where hospitalised COVID patients can read books and help them escape loneliness."

When Ellen asked Anaik if he loved to read, he excitedly confessed, "I love to read." He also listed several benefits of reading, saying it helps people recover from a "bad attitude". Reading also helps in overcoming sadness, said Anaik, adding that he just finished a book about toilets, to which Ellen looked quite puzzled.

Netizens hail little Anaik's cause and promise to support him

The video, captioned "9-year-old Anaik is equal parts adorable and sweet. He created a free library in his community for people in need", has gone viral on social media with over 20 lakh views and 1,600 comments.

Netizens loved Anaik's gesture and showered praise, even promising to donate for the cause. “What a wonderful little boy! God bless his heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “This boy is beautiful inside and outside,” posted another. “A very beautiful way to go keep up the good work,” commented a third.

Take a look at Anaik's Loving Library:

(Image: @TheEllenShow_Instagram)