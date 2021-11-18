Watch: Elephant Climbs Iron Fence With Ease In Viral Video, Netizens Left Speechless

An elephant was seen standing outside a cordoned-off woodland area in the footage, which has been widely circulated on social media networks. Despite the fact that the gate appears to be shut, the elephant tries to mount on one of the railings and manages to cross it. While it comes as no surprise that the largest mammals on earth are intelligent, the recent viral video of a tusker successfully traversing a fence has left many perplexed and amazed.

While one might expect it to struggle due to its size, the clip shows it crossing over one leg at a time. Although it struggled for a few seconds to maintain its equilibrium, the animal used its trunk as support and walked to the other side to enter his home, surprising everyone. Despite the fact that the video became viral and people assumed it was from Banidupur, it was actually shot at Nagarahole, near Mysuru, according to media reports. A Twitter user shared the video with caption, 'speechless."

Many people were amazed by the short video, but others asked if there was a simple way to assure their passage without jumping fences. The viral video has gained 123.5k views, 10.2k likes and lot of reactions from netizens so far. A twitterati wrote, "Did I just see an elephant climb a fence??" "Traffic violation 500 Rupees fine must be imposed on that elephant," wrote another. The third user commented, "Time for us to focus on Elephants welfare and their corridors like we worked on to improve Tiger population and it’s habitat in the past years."

Did I just see an elephant climb a fence?? 😳😳 — Abbas Razvi ‏عباس (@abbasrazvi) November 17, 2021

Traffic violation 500 Rupees fine must be imposed on that elephant 🐘 — MitraDebu (@MitraDebu1) November 17, 2021

Time for us to focus on Elephants welfare and their corridors like we worked on to improve Tiger population and it’s habitat in the past years. @imranhindu Remove all of our encroachments NOW! — JTweets (@jtweets09) November 17, 2021

Elephant pulls down a wooden post to cross the area

In a similar video that went viral a while back, an elephant is seen employing a clever tactic to pull a wooden post down so that it may cross the area. The elephant desired to pass to the other side of the jungle but was unable to do so because to a solar electric fence maintained at 5kv that was designed to discourage animals from doing so. The elephant, on the other hand, was tenacious. It used its trunk to pull down the wooden pole that held the fence up. Following that, the elephant stepped over the gate and made its way into the forest. You can watch the video here:

Elephants will go where they want. Solar electric fencing maintained at 5kv was designed to deter them. It’s intelligence makes them cleaver to breach that barrier. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/vbgcGTZfij — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 4, 2019

Image: Twitter