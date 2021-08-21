Watch Man Eat 20,000 Calorie Burger In Just Over Four Minutes; Netizens Call Him 'legend'

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows a man eating a 20,000 calories burger. Matt Stonie went to the Heart Attack Grill in Las Vegas to participate in the Octuple Bypass challenge. Stonie ate the 20,000 calories burger in just over four minutes. The burger is made of several ingredients that include cheese, onion, tomatoes, patties and bacon etc. The video has caught the attention of users on the internet who reacted to the clip in the comments section.

Man eats 20,000 calorie burger

The video has been shared by Matt Stonie on YouTube alongside the caption, "I Ate a 20,000cal Burger in Record Time!! **Octuple Bypass Challenge". The video starts with Stonie explaining the food challenge that he was going to complete. In the beginning, he informs that he has taken on a challenge to eat 20,000 calories burger. In the caption, Stonie mentioned that the burger had 8 1/2lb patties, 16 Slices of Cheese, a whole red onion, two tomatoes, chilli, 40 slices of bacon. The burger also contains two Hamburger Buns. As per the caption, the previous record for the challenge was seven minutes 42 seconds and it was set by Miki Sudo. But, in the video, Stonie managed to eat the 20,000 calories burger in four minutes and 10 seconds. Watch the video here:

The post since being shared on YouTube has managed to gather millions of views and several reactions. Netizens, stunned by the whole incident shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "Matt is literally on another level. This guy is INSANE I had no doubt about him beating this record at a crazy time. Eating that monster in 4 minutes and 20 seconds? That's crazy." Another user commented, "I was so shocked when he beat the world record like he’s a real legend." Another user commented, "The fact that he eats all that stuff without being totally overweight is something else". It is worth mentioning that Matt Stonie is a competitive eater and enjoys a following of 14.6 million subscribers on YouTube. Check out some user reactions.

(IMAGE CREDITS: Matt Stonie/Facebook)