Watch: Mrs Sri Lanka Winner Injured After Being Stripped Of Her Crown Over Divorce Claim

The winner of the “Mrs Sri Lanka” 2021 title has suffered head injuries after her crown was snatched away in an on-stage scuffle. According to The Independent, the scene unfolded moments after beauty queen Pushpika De Silva won the “Mrs Sri Lanka” title at Colombo theatre on April 4 and she was briefly crowed by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa. However, after the announcement, Mrs World seized Silva’s crown, claiming that she could not be awarded the title because she was divorced.

A video that has now taken the internet by storm shows Mrs World Caroline Jurie suddenly appearing on stage and announcing that Silva stands disqualified and cannot hold the title because she is divorced. “There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced,” Jurie could be heard saying. She added, “I am taking my first steps saying that the crown goes to the first runner up”.

As the audience watched, Jurie walked towards Silva and ripped off her gold crown, hastily removing a set of pins in the process as the situation turned heated on stage. Silva was then forced to walk off the stage and the first runner-up was crowned instead, as everyone on the stage cheered. Watch the video below:

‘Injustice and insult’

Following the incident, Silva was reportedly hospitalised for her head injuries due to the brawl. She also took to Facebook on April 5 and described the incident as “injustice and insult”. She even said that she would take legal action, further adding, “I’m still an un-divorced woman”.

Silva wrote, “A true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman’s crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman’s crown!”

She further revealed, “I haven’t hidden from the world that I’m with my child. I also have personal reasons to be that way. But, being apart is one. Divorce is something else”.

After Silva’s Facebook post, the organisers of the “Mrs Sri Lanka World” pageant said that that they will return the crown to Silva and investigations have begun into the matter. As per reports, the police also said that Silva had lodged a complaint and both parties have been asked to turn up for the inquiry. An officer at Colombo’s Cinnamon Gardens police station said that the minor office branch is investigating this “ugly incident” at the beauty contest.

(Image: @Hak2861/Twitter)

