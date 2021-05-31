WATCH: Safari-goers Chased By Hippo In Lake Victoria; Netizens Say 'scary Stuff'

In a terrifying video which has surfaced on the internet, a group of tourists were chased by a giant hippo. Dicken Muchena and his three friends hopped in a speedboat were sightseeing on Lake Victoria in Kenya. They were soon horrified when a hippo started chasing them in the lake. The video has been shared by Lembani Traveler on Twitter and it has caught the attention of netizens.

The video has been captured by one of the persons who was on the speedboat.The hippo is seen chasing after the speedboat that was speeding with four people on board. The video shows the massive animal gliding through the water in the wake of the speedboat. The animal is seen mostly underwater, but is occasionally rearing its head to breathe as it continues to follow the boat. Watch the video here:

Me and my missus got chased by this hippo in Livingstone this last weekend. Chased us for 200m



🎥: Brandon Reed.



😱😱 pic.twitter.com/hTpcCBrn8T — Lembani Travels (@LembaniTraveler) May 28, 2021

Dicken Muchena told Yahoo that the aware that the area was a harbour for hippos. They wanted to capture hippos on camera but they avoided getting too close. He added that there were at least six hippos in that area, and many others on various other parts of the lake. When they were onboard the boat, a huge agitated hippo appeared in water and started chasing them. The hippo chased them for four minutes but due to the speedboat they rushed to the safety onshore. He added that "it was a narrow escape".

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered 1.1 million views and several reactions. People terrified to see the footage took to comments section to share the views. One user commented, "Crazy. I thought these things are humble." Another user commented, "I had NO idea that hippo’s could swim like that! They never showed this on animal planet." Third user wrote, "I thought they were friendly animals. glad you survived to post this. hippos kill more people than any animal in the entire universe. What I've never seen before is that menacing butterfly stroke."

Scary stuff....Now we know ...the energy..the aggression — Osiman M Moyo (@Omabhachi) May 29, 2021

Who knew Hippos could do that? — Matt Evans (@mevans4900) May 28, 2021

Don't think they like people in their river. Probably the most dangerous animal on the planet — Gold Shield (@1090_ZEBRA) May 29, 2021

how the hell do they swim that fast? — D Morgan (@peakts) May 29, 2021

glad you survived to post this. hippos kill more people than any animal in the entire universe. What I've never seen before is that menacing butterfly stroke.. — T Shoko (@shoko_tin) May 28, 2021

This happened to me in a canoe on the Zambezi river 😅😀 — Blackrose♥🌹 🇿🇲 (@NassehChristy) May 28, 2021

What stroke is this that hippos swim — Mocha (@muma__berry) May 28, 2021

