Watch | UP Police Constable's Kindness Wins Hearts Online; 'Salute' Say Netizens

Animals may not be blessed by the gift of speech, but they can express, love, and feel just like any human being would. In a world full of challenges, now and then acts of kindness toward animals inspire and assure the world that 'good' remains in large numbers. In a heartwarming incident, a constable from UP police is seen feeding mango slices to a monkey holding its baby. The viral video has been doing rounds on the internet generating several positive reactions from netizens.

The viral video opens up to show a constable in uniform sitting on the edge of his jeep slicing mangoes to feed the monkey. The monkey which has a baby on its back proceeds to wait patiently as he handed over the sliced mangoes to it. It was then seen feasting happily on the mangoes. The constable was also seen throwing some slices to the side for others. The 17 seconds video was shared by UP police on their official Twitter handle, with the caption, "Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an ‘Aam Baat’ #PyarKaMeethaPhal." The hashtag for UP police cares accompanied the tweet.

UP 112, सबके ‘Mon-key’ समझे..



Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an 'Aam Baat' #PyarKaMeethaPhal#UPPCares pic.twitter.com/z2UM8CjhVB — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 12, 2022

'Salute to UP police' say netizens

The viral news gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 50.5K views since being shared. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "Too good. Inspiring!", a user wrote. A second user commented, "The best thing one can see on Twitter !! Hats off to @Uppolice". A third user wrote, "Prayers to Lord Krishna to bless you all with divine protection and strength! May the good deeds multiply!".

Salute to UP police. Thanks for keeping us safe — Kattar hindu (@KattarBalasaheb) June 12, 2022

Too good. Inspiring! — Ram Naresh Uttam (@RamNareshUttam2) June 12, 2022

(Image: @Uppolice/Twitter)