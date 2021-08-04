Watch: Video Of Queen Bee Laying An Egg Fascinates Netizens

The internet has been a hub of fascinating videos lately, leaving users hooked for long durations of the day. One similar video to leave you amazed is a clip involving bees. The clip was shared on Instagram. It's possible that the video can leave you hooked for a while.

Erika Thompson, a beekeeper, posted the video on her Instagram page, Texas Beeworks. In the caption she described the video and said, “This is a queen bee laying an egg. The number of eggs a queen lays each day changes depending on the needs and health of the colony. If a colony needs more bees, a strong and well-fed queen can lay her own body weight in eggs each day“.

"Also, if you've ever wanted to see a queen bee next to a worker bee and drone bee.....this is your chance to compare each type of bee alongside one another! There's only one male drone bee in this video—he’s the big bee to the upper left of the queen as she lays the egg. All of the other bees are female worker bees,” the caption stated further.

Here's the link to the video:

Netizens' Reactions

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments. “Absolutely love the education you provide”, commented a user on Instagram. “That is intensely cool footage”, wrote another. “This is fascinating”, expressed the third person.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.