WATCH: Woman Tells Her Name To Pet Dogs For The First Time; They React Delightfully

If you have a cat or a dog then you might have thought a lot before giving them the sweetest names, but have you ever told your name to them? A girl named Taylor realised that she had never introduced herself to her two beloved dogs after years of residing together. As a result, she decided to arrange a little gathering with her furry pals to get the most adorable reaction from them.

Taylor has two dogs aged 5 years and 12 years

Taylor has been with her dogs - Ruger and Lola - for 5 and 12 years, respectively. So, she decided to introduce herself and recorded her dogs' reactions. In the video, as soon as Taylor said her name, the two dogs looked at each other in awe. The video is both charming and humorous in equal measures. The footage was uploaded on the Buitengebieden Twitter account.

Take a look at the adorable video:

The video has caused a stir on the internet. Some users flocked to the comments section to show off a photo of them meeting their pets for the first time. Others attempted to deduce what the dogs' expressions meant. The video garnered around 1.9 lakh views since it was published on Twitter, and the numbers are just increasing. It has also received a great deal of response from the public. A few others narrated similar stories from their own life.

Dyu know why those dogs looked like that

Cos one is bearing ruger

The other is bearing Lola



Other viral videos of dogs

Recently, a video of a dog was circulating on the internet where he was seen participating in an Instagram challenge with his owner. The adorable doggo took part in the 'who did it better' challenge and melted hearts of people on social media.

In April, a video of a 7-year-old dog named Jesse saving the life of a 13-year-old dog named Chucky went viral in South Africa.

Another video featuring a service doggo meeting Stitch from the Disney animated film Lilo and Stitch, was delightful. Dogs are beautiful souls who love you regardless of anything.

