'Watermelon Pizza': Latest Bizarre Food Combination Leaves Internet Baffled; WATCH

In social media, there is no shortage of inventiveness when it comes to culinary experiments and food bloggers are always on their toes to try them. Every day, one can witness all kinds of strange pairing of cuisines, be it the most popular fruit topping in pizza-pineapple or mangoes on pizza. It could be clearly noticed that fruit pizza is not going away, as recently the video of bizarre pizza-fruit has left the internet baffled.

In a viral video, one can see a chef taking a slice of watermelon and grilling it on a pan. He then spread barbecue sauce on the grilled fruit while the text inserted in the video read, "Bbq sauce works better with watermelon than tomato". In a while, the watermelon slice became the pizza base, which he garnished with cheese and topped with pepperoni. He grilled it again and finally, formed in what he called a 'watermelon pizza' slice.

Further, in the video, the man was seen baking a watermelon like it is a ham. The video was shared on Instagram by 9gag, with credits given to @oli.j.paterson97. Sharing the video, the account wrote, "Happy National Watermelon Day!".

Netizens unhappy with the recipe

The viral video has amassed around 5.9 million views since being shared, The video has also prompted many to put out their opinions. Many people on the internet found the dish "despicable". One user wrote, "STOP PLEASE JUST STOP!". A second user wrote, "Watermelon is so far the best fruit. But those recipes are pure seagull crap (sic)". A third user wrote, "Thank you for ruining my day (sic)".

