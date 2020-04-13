Good News: Artist pays flipbook tribute to frontline 'superheroes' fighting COVID-19

As coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world, medics, police officers and others working on the frontline have proven to be no less than superheroes. A Welsh artist, Howard Lee, recently took to Facebook to share a clip of his flipbook art which beautifully captured the thought of ‘Real-life superheroes’.

The 3 minutes 12 seconds second clip features his flipbook which shows superheroes like Captain America, Spiderman, Hulk, Batman, and Wolverine all turn into medics and police officers as pages turn. The post has received over six thousand likes and plaudits from netizens. One user, who was a cleanliness worker wrote," What about a shout out for the custodians and janitors that clean bathrooms and high touch surfaces and disinfect everything. While another user who was NHS nurse thanked him and said that it was an incredible way to pay tribute. Yet another user who was a grocery store worker wrote, "Grocery worker here, I’ve been cursed at and treated like I have the plague but still serve with a smile. No one would have food without us." Another wrote, "While I appreciate the sentiment I feel like the more numerous grocery clerks, stockers, cooks and drivers amongst others should also be highlighted. Great thought though!"

'Healthcare workers in battlefield'

In recent times, the COVID-19 strain has increased manifold on health care workers who are battling the infection nearly 24 hours a day. In UK, doctors and nurses who are working on the frontline are facing problems in accommodation as landlords now fear infection. Meanwhile, nearly over 600 medical workers have been infected one had died due to COVID-19 across Turkey. Commenting on medic's conditions in Turkey, Nuri Aydin, the rector of Cerrahpasa Medical Faculty of Istanbul University, reportedly called the situation as that of a "battlefield' adding that "Everyone is working arduously as if they are at war."

