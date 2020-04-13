LeBron James And Bronny Work With Diddy To Raise $3 Million For COVID-19 Health Workers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his son Bronny James joined Diddy's Instagram 'dance-a-thon' to help raise money for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Diddy announced the same in the Instagram live session, asking people to join in to support their healthcare workers. The 'dance-a-thon' has reportedly raised more than $3 million for the COVID-19 relief so far.

LeBron James donation: Diddy got LeBron James and his son Bronny James to help raise money for healthcare workers

.@Diddy brought out LeBron and Bronny on IG Live to raise money for healthcare workers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sSJHhIphzS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2020

Diddy's donation raised over $3 million for COVID-19 relief

WE HAVE RAISED OVER $3,000,000!!!!!! HEAD TO MY INSTAGRAM LIVE! #TEAMLOVE DANCE-A-THON IS GOING DOWN NOW! https://t.co/rTdzt7xj45 — Diddy (@Diddy) April 12, 2020

THE BIGGEST DANCE-A-THON IN THE WORLD! SUPPORTING OUR HEALTHCARE WORKERS! 3PM EST ON MY INSTAGRAM LIVE. SEE YOU SOON! pic.twitter.com/mRbupuhqYO — Diddy (@Diddy) April 12, 2020

Since the NBA suspension was announced on March 11, LeBron James has been supporting people during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Lakers star has kept the Family Resource Center open at his I Promise School for children in need. As per reports, LeBron James has teamed up with Smuckers and Akron Food Bank to prepare and give care packages to the 1443 children and their families at the school.

The packages will include utilities like food, toothpaste and toilet paper. The centre remains open for anyone in need of assistance. A few weeks also, James has provided food for over 1000 people after the COVID-19 outbreak shut down various businesses temporarily. The two-time NBA MVP provided students and families with tacos, reaching out to families connected to their I Promise School.