The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

LeBron James And Bronny Work With Diddy To Raise $3 Million For COVID-19 Health Workers

Basketball News

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his son Bronny James joined Diddy's Instagram dance-a-thon to help raise money for healthcare workers during pandemic.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his son Bronny James joined Diddy's Instagram 'dance-a-thon' to help raise money for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Diddy announced the same in the Instagram live session, asking people to join in to support their healthcare workers. The 'dance-a-thon' has reportedly raised more than $3 million for the COVID-19 relief so far.

Also read | LeBron James donation: LeBron James continues Taco Tuesday tradition by feeding 1,300 people for COVID-19 relief

LeBron James donation: Diddy got LeBron James and his son Bronny James to help raise money for healthcare workers

Also read | Coronavirus US update: US becomes first country to record more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours

Diddy's donation raised over $3 million for COVID-19 relief

Also read | Bronny James might be able to surpass LeBron James, says Magic Johnson

Also read | LeBron James more worried about Bronny James' school than possibility of Knicks draft

Since the NBA suspension was announced on March 11, LeBron James has been supporting people during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Lakers star has kept the Family Resource Center open at his I Promise School for children in need. As per reports, LeBron James has teamed up with Smuckers and Akron Food Bank to prepare and give care packages to the 1443 children and their families at the school.

The packages will include utilities like food, toothpaste and toilet paper. The centre remains open for anyone in need of assistance. A few weeks also, James has provided food for over 1000 people after the COVID-19 outbreak shut down various businesses temporarily. The two-time NBA MVP provided students and families with tacos, reaching out to families connected to their I Promise School. 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Andhra Pradesh
AP: GVMC COMMISSIONER SETS EXAMPLE
Anupam Kher shares sweet anecdote with veteran actor-director on birthday, can you guess?
KHER'S LOVELY WISH FOR KAUSHIK
After 'Tintin's role during Boris Johnson's COVID-19 recovery, official fan page reacts
TINTIN HELPED BORIS JOHNSON
Imran Khan
IMRAN KHAN SEEKS DEBT RELIEF
Manoj Tiwari
MANOJ TIWARI HITS BACK AT SIBAL
Kamal Haasan
KAMAL HAASAN QUESTIONS PALANISWAMI