West Bengal: Leopard Rescued After Getting Stuck In Wire Mesh, Sent For Treatment

A leopard who recently got entangled in a wire mesh at Darjeeling’s Margarets Hope Tea Garden has now been rescued and taken to a facility nearby, as per a forest official. ANI took to its official Twitter handle and shared images of the leopard and the team trying to rescue it. According to the caption of the images, the leopard has been taken to Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park for further treatment.

Leopard rescued

The three images that have been uploaded shows the leopard looking from below. Another image shows the massive cat inside the cage. The caption says, “A leopard that got entangled in a wire in Margarets Hope Tea Garden was rescued and taken to Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park for further treatment: Divisional Forest Officer, Kurseong forest division”.

According to the reports by ANI, forest official J Fareed Sekh said, “On receipt of information from the public, the forest staff from Senchal West Range immediately responded and reached the spot and assessed the situation. The tranquillisation team from Sukna and the veterinary team from the PNHZP were mobilized for the rescue”. He added, “On receipt of information from the public, the forest staff from Senchal West Range immediately responded and reached the spot and assessed the situation. The tranquillisation team from Sukna and the veterinary team from the PNHZP were mobilized for the rescue”.

In a separate incident, a leopard found itself caught inside a deep well in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. The one -minute long video shows the most ingenious and dramatic rescue that was implemented in order to rescue the leopard from the well. Indian Forest Services officer, Parveen Kaswan, uploaded the video on Twitter with a message that the leopard's rescue was carried out in time further. He additionally wrote of the supportive nature which was showcased by the cooperative leopard, since in most cases, rescuers are attacked by the animals.

(Image Credits: Twitter/ANI)

