Union Home Ministry Approves Y+ Category Security For West Bengal MP Sunil Kumar Mondal

Nearly a week after TMC-turned-BJP leader Sunil Kumar Mondal faced protests in poll-bound West Bengal, the Union Home Ministry has approved Y+ category security to the MP. As per ANI, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked to provide security to the West Bengal MP amid the rising deaths of BJP workers, which the saffron party has termed as 'political violence.'

On December 26, Sunil Kumar Mondal faced protests by the workers of the ruling TMC who gheraoed the leader and stopped his car which was on its way to the BJP party office at Hastings. "Some TMC activists, who were participating in a program there, blocked his car. They sat on the road to stop him from going to our office. They also banged the window panes, pelted his vehicle with stones," BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged later.

The incident was followed by a scuffle between the BJP activists who were present there and the TMC workers which was stopped after the Police reached the spot and intervened, ensuring the safe passage of Mondal's car.

Mondal along with former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari and five TMC MLAs had joined the BJP at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Midnapore on December 19. Cases of violence against the saffron party workers reached a crescendo after alleged TMC goons even attacked BJP National President JP Nadda while he was on a two-day visit to the state. According to the BJP, 130 of its workers have lost their lives in the last 2 years under TMC rule. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021.

