West Bengal: Idols Decorated With Silver Masks To Spread COVID-19 Awareness

Amid the COVID-19 strained festivities of Durga Puja, people from across the country are opting for innovative idols of the Goddess. One such idea came from the Durga Pooja committee of Birbhum district of West Bengal, which mandated the use of silver masks to decorate the idols. Speaking to ANI, Devashish Saha, Secretary, Jyoti Subhash Ghosh committee said that the committee has been hosting the pooja for nearly 33 years and this year's unique theme was decided keeping the pandemic in view.

"This time pooja committee has decided to decorate the idols of goddess Durga, Saraswati, Laxmi and Lord Karthik with silver masks to create awareness about coronavirus pandemic," Saha told ANI on October 20.

West Bengal: Durga idol at a puja pandal in Sainthia of Birbhum district will be seen wearing a mask this #DurgaPuja - depicting a theme of #COVID19 pandemic, in a bid to request people to not step out of their homes without wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/Oa1iEQWI2C — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Netizens laud the move

While many have lauded their creativity, many others objected to it stating that it was like "ridiculing Maa Durga". "The Pandal looks beautiful but this is not a right way to give the message of "Wearing a mask". This is making a joke out of Ma Durga. This is not fair," opined a user. While another wrote, "Why not use the decor to send social messages? It’s Durga maa’s murti, not your toy to play with." Yet another comment read, "Bengalis are so creative." "The ceremony is known as bodhon. The "Durga Pujo" of bengal has not started yet officially. It starts on the 6th day," explained another.

Why am I not surprised by this theme? Quite the obvious creative choice to go during this Pandemic. — Shubhajit (@i_am_shubho) October 20, 2020

Will love to connect. — SαƈԋαYσυɠ (@CalYoug) October 20, 2020

My question is will statues of deities of other religions will be made the same way? No right... Then why are you using Hindu festival for doing this, why can't you propagate your awareness in different way. Why targeting Hindu festivals, it's like insulting deity. — Srijan S Ail (@AilSrijan) October 21, 2020

This is desecration of Ma Durga. There are other ways to spread awareness. — Bindu K (@bindu_ka) October 21, 2020

With people adorning the idol with Doctor’s coat to hosting virtual pandals, this year puja festivities are far from normal. Amidst all this, the Calcutta High Court declared all pandals across West Bengal no-entry zones to prevent the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. A division bench of the high court comprising Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee, while hearing public interest litigation said that no visitors will be allowed to enter the marquees.

