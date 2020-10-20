Telangana Floods: West Bengal Govt Contributes 2 Cr For Flood Relief; Expresses Solidarity

As the monsoon fury in Telangana disrupts normal life, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore as relief in view of rain and flood. The heavy rains have left 70 people dead in the state in the last one week and caused damage to properties with the state government pegging losses at over Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates.

Mamata Banerjee in her letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao said that the people of West Bengal stand by everyone Telangana in this hour of crisis. She added that she is really sad to learn about the sufferings of the people of Telangana due to unprecedented floods following incessant rains during the last few days.

"The people of West Bengal stand by the brothers and sisters of Telangana in this hour of crisis. The West Bengal government would like to contribute a token sum of Rs. 2 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund. A few months back, our state also faced a natural calamity with huge losses due to super-cyclone 'Amphan'. We can feel the sufferings the people of your state are going through, and our heart goes out to them," she said.

READ: Nagarjuna donates ₹50 lakhs to Telangana CM Relief Fund to support flood-hit families

Besides West Bengal, Tamil Nadu has also announced financial assistance of Rs 10 Crore to Telangana to combat the flood situation with Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami making the announcement. Furthermore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed solidarity with the state of Telangana and announced that the Delhi Government will donate Rs 15 crore to the Telangana as an aid to assist in the relief measures.

READ: Telangana govt begins distribution of cash aid to Hyderabad flood victims; Rains continue

Floods claim 70 lives

Telangana is grappling with the incessant rainfall and flood situation which has affected life and property in its capital city Hyderabad, killing at least 70 people. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced an immediate relief compensation of Rs 10,000 to each poor household from the low lying areas adding that the government would start disbursing the compensation from Tuesday itself. The CM also announced that all the houses which were completely destroyed in the rains and floods would be given an assistance of Rs One Lakh each and partially damaged would be given Rs 50,000 each.

According to the official statement, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal district collectors under the Hyderabad jurisdiction have been instructed to send teams to commence the distribution of the relief funds to the poor from Tuesday morning onwards. Telangana CM has also asked the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, set up 200-250 teams to monitor the financial assistance distribution. K Chandrashekhar Rao urged all ministers, ruling TRS leaders, MLAs, corporators as well as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to actively participate in the distribution process while adding that helping the poor should be treated as the responsibility of the officials.

(with inputs from ANI)

READ: Telangana floods: Prabhas announces a donation of Rs 1 crore for relief efforts

READ: Telangana floods: Delhi govt to donate financial aid of Rs 15 cr, announces CM Kejriwal