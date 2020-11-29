'What A Beautiful Idea': Great-grandma Makes Dolls For Kids Who Lost Toys In Beirut Blast

After the catastrophic explosion of 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate in Beirut's port, which claimed 191 lives, caused massive destruction to property, and injured more than 6,000 in the biggest non-nuclear explosions, many have since come together to deliver relief funds to rebuild. However, in a unique effort, an old grandmother is hand-making toy for the kids impacted in the attack to soothe their grief and loss. Yolande Labaki, a great grandmother and an acclaimed artist, is making dolls to donate to the little girls bearing their names who witnessed their belongings go up in flames and their toys shattered under the rubble and wreckage after homes crumbled to ruins in Beirut bomb blast.

The old and frail woman wakes at the light of the dawn since the month of August, “synonymous with loss”, to design for the children the handcraft dolls. According to a post shared by Achrafieh 2020, Lebanon’s non-sectarian and non-governmental organization dedicated to raising Emergency Relief Fund for the Beirut Blast since August, the generous and great initiative was started by the talented Labaki, aspiring to help in someway to make a difference in lives of the kids affected from the explosion. “100 dolls handcrafted with love & offered to little girls affected by the Beirut blast & who lost their belongings,” the organization wrote. Further, Archafieh informed that each doll will be named after its “new happy owner”, adding, that it was “grateful to the kindhearted artist for dedicating her art and hard work for the welfare of the community.”

Respect to 'the great lady'

Meanwhile, a resident of Beirut, Akram Nehme wrote in a post that the elderly woman started designing the dolls “as soon as she got up in the morning”. “She’s at her seventy-eighth doll,” Nehme informed, adding that her work is filled with empathy, love, and care. Commenters were awestruck by the lady, who they described has a "golden heart”. Commenters admired the woman’s affectionate and humble nature and her compassionate gesture for the benefit of kids. “All my deepest respects to this great lady,” wrote one. “Huge! What a wonderful woman,” said another. “Love resonates loudly and carries a message worthy of respect. Thank you,” one other said.

