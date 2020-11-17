'We Will Rise': Lebanese Artist Creates Inspiring Statue Out Of Beirut Blast Rubble

A Lebanese artist Hayat Nazer has created an inspiring statue out of broken glass and rubble from the Beirut port explosion, which killed nearly 190 people and injured about 6,000. According to CNN, the 33-year-old doesn’t remember a time when Lebanon was at peace, however, she has learned to channel her grief into beautiful works of art. While speaking to the media outlet, she said that the explosion had broken her heart and left her just devastated, but she decided to join the efforts to clean the debris and restore the city to its former glory.

Hayat, who is a multidisciplinary artists, revealed that she got the idea to use some of what she found to create a statue that could inspire her people to unite and rebuild. She said that whenever she is feeling traumatised or devastated she just tries “to help, fix and heal through art”. She added that this is her way of accepting reality and trying to build her people and the country back up.

According to her official website, Hayat said, “My mission is to make positive change in the world through art by inspiring as many people as possible to overhaul the current political system in Lebanon, and to fight for people’s rights and freedoms; for equality and basic human needs. On a personal level, I wish to encourage people to follow their dreams, do good, help others, love themselves, and make peace”.

She added, "I believe my purpose in life is to make a tiny change in the world before I leave”.

Hayat’s rise to fame has coincided with the outbreak of the Lebanese revolution of 2019 and the unprecedented pandemic. Lebanon had already been reeling for months of political turmoil, economic collapse and a worsening coronavirus outbreak and the weight of it has already paralysed the country. The devastating Beirut blast added to the the small nation’s ongoing problems.

‘So many emotions went into this’

While talking about her art, the 33-year-old said that for weeks, she walked the streets of Beirut, collecting twisted metal, broken glass and people’s discarded belongings to use in the sculpture. She said that she travelled to people’s homes after they were destroyed and told them that she just wanted them to give her anything she could included to make them a part of her sculpture. Hayat revealed that people gave her valuable things, including their childhood, their grandparents and the things they wanted to save for their children. “So many emotions went into this,” she said.

According to reports, Hayat’s work include other found object sculptures, as well as graffiti and painting on canvas. Back in 2019, she had created a sculpture called ‘The Phoenix’ which was made from tents broken by counter protesters during the country’s political upheaval. Her work depicts the methodological bird rising from ashes. Further, she also created a giant heart from stones and tear gas canisters left over from riots.

