The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'What Is Balcony?': Mumbaikars Ask Where To Clap During PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

What’s Viral

PM Modi addressed the nation on March 19 and urged Indians to practice a “Janata Curfew” on March 22 to prepare of challenges of coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbaikars

In order to toughen fight against the outbreak of deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on March 19 and urged Indians to practice “Janata Curfew” on March 22. While suggesting that the proposed ‘curfew’ would prepare people of the nation for the challenges to come in the face of the pandemic, he asked that everyone should come out in the balconies of their homes and applaud the people providing essential services during this time. 

However, as the coronavirus infected at least 195 people in India including foreign nationals, the request by PM Modi quickly took the Twitter by storm with Mumbaikars saying it would be “impossible” for them to practice the same. Not only did the Mumbaikars made fun of their “very small homes” but few also asked 'what is balcony?'

PM said, “I would like, on Sunday, March 22, for us to offer thanks to all such people who are providing essential services in such time. On Sunday at 5pm, let us stand at the doors and balconies of our houses and applaud these people for five minutes — by clapping, banging plates and pans.”

‘Not Possible’

From memes describing enthusiasm for the “Janata Curfew” on March 22, to mocking the “luxurious” balcony, Mumbaikars tweeted about everything. One of the internet users who lived in an apartment with a balcony in Mumbai, even said he feels “weird” about it as hundreds of other people said that “balcony is non-existent in Bombay”. 

Read -  Covid-19: Jayant Patil Urges People To Follow Modi's Janata Curfew

Read -  Puducherry CM Welcomes PM`s Appeal For `janata Curfew`

Read - Ayushmann Khurrana To Kiara Advani: B-Town Celebrities Pledge To Follow Janta Curfew

Read - Coronavirus Outbreak: Sri Lanka Imposes Nationwide Curfew To Combat Pandemic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE