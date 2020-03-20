'What Is Balcony?': Mumbaikars Ask Where To Clap During PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

In order to toughen fight against the outbreak of deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on March 19 and urged Indians to practice “Janata Curfew” on March 22. While suggesting that the proposed ‘curfew’ would prepare people of the nation for the challenges to come in the face of the pandemic, he asked that everyone should come out in the balconies of their homes and applaud the people providing essential services during this time.

However, as the coronavirus infected at least 195 people in India including foreign nationals, the request by PM Modi quickly took the Twitter by storm with Mumbaikars saying it would be “impossible” for them to practice the same. Not only did the Mumbaikars made fun of their “very small homes” but few also asked 'what is balcony?'

PM said, “I would like, on Sunday, March 22, for us to offer thanks to all such people who are providing essential services in such time. On Sunday at 5pm, let us stand at the doors and balconies of our houses and applaud these people for five minutes — by clapping, banging plates and pans.”

At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janata Curfew, I have a special request. Will you all help? #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Qi63adPUJh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2020

‘Not Possible’

From memes describing enthusiasm for the “Janata Curfew” on March 22, to mocking the “luxurious” balcony, Mumbaikars tweeted about everything. One of the internet users who lived in an apartment with a balcony in Mumbai, even said he feels “weird” about it as hundreds of other people said that “balcony is non-existent in Bombay”.

Sir, @narendramodi we'd love to applaud all the professionals on the front line. But people in Bombay don't have a balcony. What do we do? #jantacurfew #Covid19India #FightingCOVID19 — Nikhil Kataria (@Nikhil_Kataria5) March 19, 2020

The whole India is not Bombay where you folks don't have balcony but just window. — Deb Dip Chatterjee (@DebDipChatterj1) March 19, 2020

Bombay waley kya karenge on March 22 at 5pm? Balcony woh kya hoti hai. #Juntacurfew #Coronaindia — Raja Kishore (@talesofkishore) March 19, 2020

What's Bombay people are gonna do on Sunday 5 PM !!??



😂😂#ModiStrikeOnCorona #Balcony #Nobalcony — The Pretty Girl Swag (@Aaife_Aaife) March 19, 2020

Hi Modiji, we live in Bombay. Yaha pe balcony non existent hain. — srishhti (@Srishhtii) March 19, 2020

Bombay mein balcony kahan... — Murtuza (@Murtuza1812) March 19, 2020

Bombay waale log nahi Kar sakte ye. Balcony nahi humare paas 😭 agar balcony hogi vo bhi tod Kar Ghar extend Kar liya hoga 😂 https://t.co/nitMsQtoDD — Deepshikha (@DeepshikaV) March 17, 2020

Bruh all these tweets about Bombay and balconies making me anxious about having a balcony in Bombay — D (@indiansnowden) March 19, 2020

Italy: Mozart's symphony from balcony

Americans: Standup comedy from balcony

Gurgaon: Gayatri Mantra from balcony

Bombay: Nothing from balcony cuz no balcony. — MB (@desiboho) March 19, 2020

The balconies Italy has, vs the balcony Bombay gets :) How to sing from here now. pic.twitter.com/bRvihin3p3 — Amritha pillay (@AmrithaPillay) March 18, 2020

