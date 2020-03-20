Ayushmann Khurrana To Kiara Advani: B-Town Celebrities Pledge To Follow Janta Curfew

On March 19, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a Janta Curfew will be implemented nationwide on March 22, 2020, from 7 AM to 9 PM. As soon as Narendra Modi made this declaration, many Bollywood celebrities decided to extend support to the Prime Minister by taking a vow to follow Janta Curfew on March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services are requested not to step out of the house from 7 AM to 9 PM. Furthermore, PM Modi called upon the citizens to show gratitude to those serving the nation such as doctors, etc. at 5 pm on March 22.

#BREAKING | PM Modi issues #JantaCurfew call for Sunday from 7 AM till 9 AM; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/Vo54Yktl6T — Republic (@republic) March 19, 2020

Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, any many more from the industry took to their social media handles to voice their support for Prime Minister Modi's initiative. Take a look at how celebrities supported the PM through Twitter.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Request everyone to stay home and adhere to the #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March from 7am to 9pm. Let’s all fight this together! @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 19, 2020

Kiara Advani

It’s our turn now guys! We are all in this together! Our prime minister has asked us to come together and show our solidarity during this time so we realise the gravity of the situation and stand united. #JantaCurfew on Sunday 22nd March from 7am to 9pm. Stay safe stay home🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/j0Wkiv25o7 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) March 19, 2020

Varun Dhawan

I will take part in the #jantacurfew on March 22 nd and at 5 in the evening will show my support to our selfless heroes fighting this virus. This is a time to be one and practise #SocialDistancing. Let’s follow our prime ministers appeal. #BeSafe https://t.co/V9jAqfT7a2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 19, 2020

Manushi Chillar

To each and every citizen of India, I would humbly request to adhere to Shri @narendramodi ji’s #JantaCurfew on 22nd of March (Sunday) from 7am - 9pm. Here’s to India fighting this Pandemic. India Stay At Home!! #IndiaFightsCorona — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) March 19, 2020

Akshay Kumar

An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020

Ajay Devgn

Fellow Indians, Namaskar 🙏 A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe 🙏@PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2020

Twinkle Khanna

Have written against many govt moves but this was a speech by the PM that https://t.co/hEYggGXtzE staves of panic without undermining the gravity of the situation.Applauding those providing essential services will also make us feel more united during this pandemic. #jantacurfew https://t.co/I5maq4kDBk — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2020

