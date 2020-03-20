The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana To Kiara Advani: B-Town Celebrities Pledge To Follow Janta Curfew

Bollywood News

Many Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani took to Twitter & urged fans to follow Janta Curfew as requested by PM Narendra Modi.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann Khurrana

On March 19, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a Janta Curfew will be implemented nationwide on March 22, 2020, from 7 AM to 9 PM. As soon as Narendra Modi made this declaration, many Bollywood celebrities decided to extend support to the Prime Minister by taking a vow to follow Janta Curfew on March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services are requested not to step out of the house from 7 AM to 9 PM. Furthermore, PM Modi called upon the citizens to show gratitude to those serving the nation such as doctors, etc. at 5 pm on March 22.

Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, any many more from the industry took to their social media handles to voice their support for Prime Minister Modi's initiative. Take a look at how celebrities supported the PM through Twitter.   

Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani

Varun Dhawan

Manushi Chillar

Also Read| Harsha Bhogle lauds PM Narendra Modi on his call for a 'Janta Curfew' to tackle COVID-19

Akshay Kumar

Ajay Devgn

Also Read| Akshay Kumar praises PM Modi for 'Janta Curfew', terms it 'an excellent initiative'

Twinkle Khanna

Also Read| Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 4th death, PM Modi appeals for 'Janta Curfew'

Also Read| Ashwin hails PM Modi's outreach for Janta Curfew, says 'country with a billion people...'

 

 

First Published:
