What's Inside A Meteorite? Watch The Video To It See Yourself

A number of videos have been going viral on the internet. Most recently, a video of a man cutting up a meteorite has been doing rounds on the internet. The video is just to show the viewers how a meteorite looks like from the inside. Well, the video certainly blows off all the expectations you can have. Thus let’s dive into this trending video of a man cutting a meteorite.

Video of Meteorite split into pieces, know what's inside!

What the inside of a meteorite looks like pic.twitter.com/rEb7IyWeVd — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) August 29, 2020

A huge number of internet users had been talking about what inside of a Meteorite looks like. Thus an internet user took the opportunity and shared a video of him slicing up a meteorite. The video shows a metallic-like surface when the meteorite is split in a number of pieces. Along with the metallic surface, the meteorite also has some spots which appear to be rock or the material of the meteorite. The video was uploaded yesterday and it has already managed to get around 1.4 K retweets and over 7 K likes on Twitter. Obtaining this number of not an easy task but the viewers certainly proved their love for outer space objects and mysteries. There are a number of other videos about meteorites that have been getting a lot of attention on social media.

Source: The Unexplained Twitter

