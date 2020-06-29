NASA-designed Outer Space Perfume May Soon Be Available For General Public

A perfume with a fragrance of outer space may soon be available for the general public as a Kickstarter campaign has been launched to raise funds for the project. The perfume was first developed for the National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA), who wanted to train its astronauts with a goal to eliminate all potential elements of surprise before sending them to space. The perfume called Eau de Space was developed by Steve Pearce, a chemist and founder of Omega Ingredients Ltd, award-winning creators of specialist natural flavours & natural ingredients for manufacturers of food, flavour & beverage products worldwide, according to the company's website.

It reportedly took four years for Pearce to develop the perfume that smelled like outer space. According to accounts of astronauts who have either lived in the space or have visited once, it smells like a mix of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries and rum. One of the astronauts who have visited space, while talking to the press described the smell of outer space kind of a smell that comes out of a gun right after a shot is fired. NASA had contracted Pearce in 2008 to develop a perfume with a fragrance similar to outer space.

The goal of campaign

According to Eau de Space product manager Matt Richmond, the company's main goal to come out with a perfume for common people is to develop the interest of students towards STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) learning. Eau de Space's Kickstarter campaign has so far received over 38,000 dollars worth of backers from all over the world. The main goal behind the campaign is to collect funds for mass manufacturing of the perfume Eau de Space and create interests among K-12 students. "We plan to implement a take-back life cycle allowing the reuse and sanitization of un-used products. These will be donated to K-12 educational programs around the world," campaign page on Kickstarter read.

