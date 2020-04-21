WhatsApp Assignment Can You Create This Puzzle Solution; Check Full Details

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, people have been spending their time indoors and communicating through social media. They have been practising social distancing during the crisis. Therefore, to break the monotony of their routine and to cheer each other up, people have been sharing numerous puzzles, games, challenges, and nominating their friends, family and colleagues to participate in them.

Nowadays, interesting picture puzzles, brainteasers and riddles are surfacing on the internet. They are quite engaging and distract people from their daily routine. Among many of them, ‘WhatsApp assignment can you create this’ puzzle has been making rounds on social media. People are challenging each other to find this ‘WhatsApp puzzle answer’. Therefore, we have mentioned everything about the trending ‘WhatsApp assignment can you create this’ riddle that you must know.

Here’s everything to know about ‘WhatsApp assignment can you create this’ puzzle

In ‘WhatsApp assignment can you create this’ puzzle, one has to create a human figure using WhatsApp puzzles emoticons. However, it has to be similar and must not involve any letter, punctuation marks, signs or symbols in between. Have a look at ‘WhatsApp assignment can you create this’ puzzle.

Here is an assignment . You are all whatsapp experts. Let us see whether you guys can create this ?



😂

👈👕👉

👖



No letter

No signs

No dots..

Etc.

Any one can try....

Waiting.....⏳ — Jitendar D Pole (@pole_jitendar) April 17, 2020

Like this

😂

👈👕👉

👖 — Second day of the week (@MANGALADR1) April 17, 2020

Although everyone tries to find ‘WhatsApp puzzle answer’, it becomes challenging to use blank spaces perfectly. Therefore, one out of numerous attempts become successful after figuring out the trick. So, we have provided a detailed process for you to successfully find the ‘WhatsApp puzzle answer’.

Here’s everything to know about ‘WhatsApp puzzle answer’

WhatsApp puzzles have become quite popular these days. Therefore, in ‘WhatsApp assignment can you create this’ puzzle, numerous tricks are available online. So, we have found one of them for you to solve different WhatsApp puzzles. Have a look at the ‘WhatsApp puzzle answer’.

For WhatsApp puzzles, it is easier to use an application for blank spaces. This makes solving ‘WhatsApp assignment can you create this’ puzzle quite effortless. You can copy the human figure in the blank spaces app and paste it back in the direct message for ‘WhatsApp puzzle answer’.

