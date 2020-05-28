Florida Wildlife Officials Use Doughnuts To Lure Bear Roaming Freely

In an unusual incident, the police authorities in Florida used the Krispy Kreme doughnuts to lure the bear on the loose across the city into a trap. According to the reports, a juvenile 250-pound (113- kilogram) bear meandered across the Gulf coast city when the officers alerted, as per a news agency report.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer, Adam Brown, was quoted saying that in the congested area, such as Florida’s metropolis, tranquilizing the bear wasn’t an option. He added, the anesthesia drugs aren’t always the assured way to work on wild animals such as bears. According to the Wildlife officials, the bears' sightings were usually common during the late spring, as the animals tend to roam in search of food or mates and usually come out of the woods, as per reports.

“When we use a tranquilizer the bear sometimes will run away, and we didn’t want to take any chance of it running into traffic or the residential area,” Brown said. So, therefore, officers purchased the doughnuts and used blueberry pie scented spray to set up a trap in order to catch the bear, according to reports. Speaking about how the residents can avoid the wild animals entering the city premises, the officer said that people needed to secure their garbage cans and should avoid leaving it out the night before pick up as the bears sniffed the leftovers and tried to get into them.

The smell of an Original Glazed #Doughnut hits different ðŸ˜ðŸ© This bear gets it #SpiritAnimal #KrispyKreme https://t.co/1b37SeSQpR — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 27, 2020

Read: Shad Gaspard Once Helped Prevent An Armed Robbery At A Gas Station In Florida

Read: Fed Judge Rules Florida Can't Stop Poor Felons From Voting

Bears busted into the house

Earlier, a week ago, at least four bears busted into a mountain cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, while the inmates were away, loitering around, throwing a party as they ate candies, stole beer from the fridge, and chugged on the diet coke. In a post shared on Facebook, Michelle Eberhart said that while her husband was out playing golf and she was chatting with friends, the bears unlocked the front door and entered the property. All this while, Eberhart reportedly hid in the bedroom and waited for the group of bears to leave, she, however, managed to call the police.

Read: Disney, SeaWorld Announce Plans For Florida Parks To Reopen

Read: FBI: Florida Man Scouted Terror Targets And Attack Weapons

(Image Credit And Input From AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.