Shad Gaspard Once Help Prevent An Armed Robbery At A Gas Station In Florida

On May 20, 2020, Shad Gaspard's lifeless body was recovered by the Los Angeles firefighters. Since then, wrestling fans all over the world have been offering their condolences and support to his family. Many took to twitter and called Gaspard an inspiration as the last thing the former WWE star did was to instruct the lifeguards to save his 10-year-old son first and not him. Many paid tribute to Shad Gaspard’s last act, but the people close to the former WWE star were quick to point out that that’s not the only heartfelt thing the former WWE superstar did in his life. In 2016, Shad Gaspard helped prevent an armed robbery at a gas station in Carol Springs, Florida.

Shad Gaspard armed robbery prevention attempt back in 2016 detailed

On December 11, 2016, Shad Gaspard and his Cryme Tyme tag partner JTG stopped at a gas station in Carol Springs after a wrestling show. Shad Gaspard went inside to buy a drink, while JTG and others stayed in the car. While Shad Gaspard was buying a drink, a man approached him and threatened Gaspard to buy a beer for him. According to prowrestlingsheet, when Shad Gaspard told him to change his tone, the robber pulled a gun on him.

The robber then told Gaspard to leave the gas station because he was about to rob the place. That’s when Gaspard shoved the man and took his gun. JTG and others entered the gas station and called the police. Shad Gaspard, JTG and the gas station workers were able to restrain the robber until the police arrived.

“I thought it was a real gun the entire time and honestly, I just didn’t want anyone to get hurt.” Adding, “I just kept thinking about how I wanted to make sure I got home to my son,” said Shad Gaspard.

What happened to Shad Gaspard?

While swimming at Venice Beach on May 17, 2020, Shad Gaspard and his 10-year-old son were pulled into a rip current. Kenichi Haskett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division claimed that Shad Gaspard instructed the lifeguards to save his son first and not him. When the lifeguards returned to save the former WWE star, they couldn’t find him as he was pushed down by a wave. A rescue operation to save Shad Gaspard started, but was put in to hold for a couple of hours because of bad weather. Eventually, after three days, the rescue team found Shad Gaspard’s lifeless body near the beach.

