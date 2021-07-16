Wild Mountain Lion Finds Shelter Inside Colorado Couple's Home's Desk; See Pics

Although tigers and lions are fairly uncommon in a few states across the country, they are nevertheless unpleasant. A similar incident occurred recently at a residence in Colorado. Lily Rutledge - Ellison was taken aback when she saw a female mountain lion hidden beneath her deck. The house owners were startled by the wild cat, which weighed 27 kgs, and quickly reported the incident to the appropriate authorities. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the huge cat was discovered under a resident's deck in Englewood on Thursday evening. As per KDVR, Lily Rutledge-beloved Ellison's cat was the first to spot the mountain lion at their Englewood home

A bushy tail in cats frequently indicates protective hostility toward other cats, as well as irritation and dread - and when Ms. Rutledge-Ellison and her partner checked under the deck, the explanation became clear quickly. The pair looked beneath the deck and saw the mountain lion looking them from down.

Wildlife officers were able to remove this mountain lion that was discovered by an Englewood resident lying underneath its deck Thursday evening.



Story: https://t.co/1Qt9Pwukvb pic.twitter.com/DmXBf272yo — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 9, 2021

Colorado Parks and Wildlife - Northeast Region shared a photo of the mountain lion - a female believed to be two years old - after it was removed and relocated. "Wildlife officers were able to remove this mountain lion that was discovered by an Englewood resident lying underneath its deck Thursday evening," the department said on Twitter.

The rescue operation lasted for five hours

Officials of Colorado Parks and Wildlife tranquilised the mountain lion to remove it from under the deck on Friday morning. It was a rescue operation that lasted five hours. The department also shared a video of the mountain lion being released in the wild. The authorities reported that the lion was discharged into an appropriate habitat in Douglas Country.

The mountain lion was relocated out of town and into more appropriate habitat. Here is video of its release. pic.twitter.com/aIwlj9qDRV — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 9, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.