Woman Books Entire Air India Business Class Cabin For Pet Dog's Flight Journey

A dog owner booked an entire business class cabin of an Air India flight for her pet. The dog boarded the Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai on Wednesday, September 15. A woman from Mumbai boarded the flight with her pet named "Bela" and her servant.

The woman reportedly spent around ₹2.5 lakh on the travel of her pet dog. As per the ANI report, the fare for a business class seat on Air India Mumbai to Chennai flight is around Rs 20,000. A Chennai Airport official told ANI that Bela, a Maltese dog travelled in business class from Mumbai to Chennai Air India Flight AI671 on September 15. The official added that the passenger had booked all the business class seats.

Woman books entire business class cabin for her pet

The Air India flight has 12 seats in the business class and the woman reportedly paid around ₹2.5 lakhs. The official told ANI, "the average business class cost for Mumbai-Chennai is around Rs 20,000 and the said female passenger paid ₹2.5 lakh for the travel". It is worth noting that according to the airline rules, Air India permits a maximum of two pets for domestic sectors.

