Video Of Woman Saving A Shark By Pulling It Back Into Sea Breaks Internet, Netizens Amused

A video has surfaced on the internet and is gaining attention from the netizens. The video shows a woman helping a harmless shark after it struggled to breathe. The video has been uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda.

The 'true hero'

The video which was uploaded on August 1 has garnered 908 likes and 123 Retweets. Sharks have a reputation of being a dangerous animal. However, this video proves it wrong. The 20 second short video clip shows a shark lying breathlessly on a sea shore. A woman walks towards the shark and pulls her in water, trying to help her to breathe. The woman helped her get back to the sea. She holds the shark by her tail until the shark swims away. The video is inviting lots of appreciation comments for the woman. The video is uploaded with the caption, “All Sharks are not dangerous, Nor all heroes wear caps A kind women saving a shark. Of the over 500 species of sharks found in our oceans, only about 30 have been reported to ever attack human..".

Netizens took over to the comment section to appreciate the woman and her act of kindness. While few term the woman as a 'kind hero' others are commenting that sharks are harmless and they don't attack humans. People are appreciating the woman for such an act of bravery.

Takes guts to step into the ocean while hauling fully conscious toothy predator back to safety.. Cheers to such people. They're the salt of the Earth. — Sampriti (Gautam Buddha Nagar) (@D_Sam86) August 1, 2020

Truly...kind hero... — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) August 1, 2020

Now that's kindness unleashed — Msk Srini (@MskSrini) August 1, 2020

Sir, only few animals, reptiles & fish attack or kill humans in self defence or when humans trespass their homes. Most persons know it so try to help animals in distress. Only few kill them mercilessly for money, sport or out of ignorance. — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) August 1, 2020

However, accroding to reports by a global survey, sharks are declining on an eyebrow-raising level. he shocking decline in the number indicates the extinction of these majestic predators at several places. The survey was conducted on nearly 20 per cent of sites and the studies are just shockingly excruciating for all environmentalists.

(Image Credits: Twitter/Susantananda3)

