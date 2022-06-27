Woman Falls Off From Bike As A Coconut Drops On Her Head In Malaysia; Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, a woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler vehicle narrowly escaped death after a coconut fell on her head in Malaysia. The incident took place in Jalan Teluk Kumbar on Sunday, 26 June, HMetro reported. The video of the incident has been shared on Reddit alongside the caption, "A coconut fell straight on a biker's head."

The video shows a woman riding a pillion on a two-wheeler, falling on the road after a coconut hit her head in Jalan Teluk Kumbar. The woman can be seen rolling on the road with her helmet also falling on the road after the coconut dropped on her while riding the two-wheeler. In the video, the car behind the two-wheeler stopped on the road while another woman, who was driving the two-wheeler rushed to help the woman who fell on road. The clip ended with several passers-by appearing to alert other people to reduce the speed of their vehicles. Watch the video here:

The woman who was wounded after the coconut fell on her has been undergoing treatment at the Penang Hospital (HPP).

Azrul Mahathir Aziz, a local politician, said that the woman has been identified as Puan Anita, as per the HMetro report. He stated that he contacted the victim's son to enquire about her condition. In the Facebook post, Azrul Mahathir Aziz said that he inspected the coconut trees at the site and recommended cutting down 12 trees. Meanwhile, the victim's son identified as Yaya Ghani in a Facebook post informed that his mother's condition was "quite serious" and the woman who ran towards the victim was her younger sister, as per the news report. Yaya Ghani said that his sister is fine, however, she is "still traumatized."

Since being shared on Reddit, the clip has caught the attention of netizens. One user wrote, "Yeah it's a law that any public right of way has to have them removed." Another user wrote, "I'm sure I heard that coconuts falling on people's heads is much more common than you might imagine." Check out some user reactions:

Image: Reddit/nevertellmetheodds