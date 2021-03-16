Woman Moonwalks Underwater With Ease, Netizens Say 'water Is Like Ground For You'

A recent video which has surfaced on the internet shows a woman showing off her moonwalking skills with great ease. However, one unique thing about the video is that the woman is performing underwater. The video has now gone viral with netizens all across social media appreciating the girl and her talent. "Walking on WATER. The Author of underwater video and the only participant is me", read the caption of thr video.

Moonwalking under water

The video has been shot underwater and is upside down. As the video begins, the woman begins her dance moves slowly and she managed to swiftly move from one corner of to another. Further into the video, she increases the speed and starts moonwalking fastly, leaving the netizens completely awestruck. In the background, we can hear the song Friendships by Pascal Letoublon. Let’s have a look at the video clip.

'You are an amphibian'

Left awestruck on watching the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "My little girl is in synchro and we sit in awe at your videos. You are her role model! Amazing work. So much talent". Another person wrote, "Water is like ground for you". Netizens can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section. The video has managed to gather 1 million likes. "Damn you are an amphibian, you live in water too", wrote another person.

