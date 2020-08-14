Woman Posing As ASI And Issuing Fake COVID-19 Challans Nabbed In Delhi, Netizens Baffled

In a bizarre incident that occurred in Delhi, a woman was nabbed for posing as Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and issuing fake challans to COVID-19 violators. The arrest took place on August 13, the information of which was shared by the official Twitter handle of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Delhi. The woman arrested near Tilak Nagar police station has been recognised as Tamanna Jahan and according to DCP West Delhi, she was caught by Head Constable Satish and CT Ashok while issuing challans for COVID violations to the unsuspecting violators as ASI in fake uniform.

Read: Odisha: Three Fake Naxals Held For Extortion In Kalahandi, To Be Tested For COVID-19

FAKE LADY ASI ISSUING COVID CHALLANS NABBED

Tamanna Jahan couldn't outsmart HC Satish & CT Ashok/PS Tilak Nagar while issuing challans for COVID violations to the unsuspecting violators as ASI in fake uniform. Booked accordingly. @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @ANI @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/2LfoeQW2S4 — DCP West Delhi (@DCPWestDelhi) August 13, 2020

Read: Fake Maoists Extort Money From Odisha Businessman, 3 Arrested

DCP West Delhi shared pictures of the woman with the caption, "FAKE LADY ASI ISSUING COVID CHALLANS NABBED." The woman has been booked accordingly, informed DCP West Delhi in the post, tagging Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt. Governor of Delhi, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, among others. The post is now going viral on social media as it has already garnered more than 800 likes and over 300 retweets since being shared on August 13. Netizens are even comparing the incident with Bollywood movies such as Special 26, Bunty Aur Babli by sharing memes and jokes.

Read: US Man Buys Porsche Worth Rs 1 Crore Using Fake Cheque, Arrested

Real police be like :

Asli kaam to ye kar rahi h

Hum to bas .... pic.twitter.com/KnbHdwdH1W — unicorn_va$hi$ht@@ (@Vasishtaa88) August 13, 2020

Reminds me of Babli from Bunty aur Babli. 😂 — Anisha Victor (@Anishavictor) August 13, 2020

Bollywood are you seeing this. — Tenny 🧘‍♂️ (@_t4tenny_) August 13, 2020

Read: Second Case Of Fake COVID Test Busted By Kolkata Police, Imposter Arrested

Similar COVID-19 scam

Earlier this month, Kolkata Police arrested an imposter who conducted fake COVID tests, disguised as an employee from a prominent private hospital in the city. An F.I.R. was registered against the accused person for dishonestly and fraudulently creating one fake and impersonating WhatsApp message which had a link page of www.wbhealth.gov.in.



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.