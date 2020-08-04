US Man Buys Porsche Worth Rs 1 Crore Using Fake Cheque, Arrested

A man from Florida, United states duped and brought a Porsche with a fake cheque printed from his home computer. As per reports Casey William Kelley, 42, on August 5 was charged and has been arrested. He was also in a bid to buy luxury watches with this tactic. Casey William Kelley allegedly gave over a counterfeit cheque that he had printed from his home computer to buy the luxury car from a Porsche dealership in Destin, Florida on July 27. He drove off a brand-new Porsche 911 from the outlet as the business was oblivious that they had been duped.

Conman Booked

When Police started searching, they released a photo of the conman in which Kelley was seen posing beside the German luxury sports car. It was also reported that the Porsche stole to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office after it became apparent that the cheque worth $139,203.05 (over Rs 1 crore) was fake. A day after buying a car and using fake cheque, Casey William Kelley tried to use another forged cheque to buy three luxury and costly Rolex watches. On July 28 he used $61,521 cheque at a jeweller at Miramar Beach.

However, the jeweller held the watches and waited for the cheque to get clear at the bank. The businessman got to know it was a fake cheque and the bank said that it had received a number of fraudulent notes from Kelley. The jeweller reported the incident to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Kelley had already been booked for the Porsche incident. Kelley admitted to Police that he printed the cheque from his home computer. He appeared in the court and was being held on a $10,000 bond. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for September 22.

(Image credit: Walton County Sheriff’s Office)