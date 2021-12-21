People are health conscious these days, despite the fact that their taste buds get the better of them. They manage to move their muscles and have a good workout even while eating their favourite dish, which is exactly what can be seen in a recent viral video from Shanghai, China. A woman, who featured in the video, can be seen pumping her legs on an exercise bike while eating a hamburger and drinking Coke at McDonald's.

The video was originally shared on Tik Tok, but as it went viral, people on Twitter started sharing it. One of the Twitter users named Alvin Foo shared the video, with the caption, "McDonald's “get slim” meal in Shanghai." The video is taken from the McDonald's restaurant, as the woman is seen right in the corner beside the glass wall. The 9-second video starts with the woman taking a bite of the burger and then riding the exercise bike. She then stops and takes the glass of coke and drinks and continues to exercise. The video has no sound.

Netizens react

The video was shared three days ago on December 18th and since then it has received more than 1.5 million views on Twitter and around 15 hundred likes. It also welcomed a huge number of comments from people who had fun watching the video. One Twitter user wrote, "They should hook these bikes up to the battery and just charge customers in electricity. Peg 100 calories to 1 USD." Another person commented, "This is so dumb. Sit relax, eat. Take an hour doing other things, driving or working etc… THEN workout or exercise. Jeeez."

The third comment read, "and don’t eat overprocessed things that our ancestors wouldn’t even recognise as being food." Another Twitter user stated, "Pretty sure engaging in exercise while eating isn't a good idea." Some shared gifs featuring movie scenes and memes to communicate.

Food Vlogger consumes 9,600 calories from McDonald's

While in another video from the UK, a food vlogger named Kyle Gibson was seen consuming the whole McDonald's Christmas menu containing 9,600 calories in one sitting. He did all that in just 24 minutes. The video was shared on YouTube and has gone viral since then.

