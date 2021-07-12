Woman Tries To Open Plane Door Mid-air, Gets Duct-taped To Seat By Crew | Watch Video

In a shocking incident, a woman was duct-taped to her seat on an American Airlines flight in the United States. As per reports, the passenger had tried to open a plane door mid-air and had assaulted the flight crew on July 6. The video of the incident was initially shared on TikTok by a user lol.ariee and was later circulated all over the internet.

Woman duct-taped on flight

The video posted on YouTube showed a woman with silver duct tape over her mouth, and her arms and body seemingly taped to the seat. In the video, the woman could be heard screaming as the passengers were seen leaving the American Airlines flight while the flight crew greeted the passengers. According to reports, the flight staff intervened after the woman passenger became unruly. Watch the video here:

The woman reportedly had a 'mental breakdown' an hour into the already delayed three-hour-long flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte, NC, reported New York Post. She at one point got up from her seat and tried to open the door of the flight to get out of it. The video uploader explained how the pilot asked other passengers on board to stay in their seats and mentioned "a bad situation in the plane".

The uploader added that the flight staff was seen 'running up and down the aisle' at 1:30 am. Eventually, the staff was able to restrain the woman with the help of duct tapes until the flight safely landed at its destination. American Airlines confirmed the incident to New York Post and said that the woman on board American Airlines flight 1774 assaulted and bit a flight attendant after she tried to open the flight door. The passenger was restrained for the safety of other passengers and crew members. After landing, the woman was taken to a local hospital that placed her on American’s "internal" no-fly list.

The video shared by Viral Uploads on YouTube has garnered 19,494 views and several reactions. Netizens, baffled by the incident took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "Put her on the No Fly List Please!!!". Another individual commented, "This is another of the many reasons I no longer fly anywhere for travel." Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.