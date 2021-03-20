World Sleep Day 2021: Here's How Netizens Celebrated The Annual Sleeping Event

World Sleep Day is a yearly event that is usually celebrated on the third Friday of March. World Sleep Day 2021 was celebrated on March 19, Friday. This day is marked as an important event as the act of sleeping or taking rest is often not taken seriously. In many parts of the world, it is in fact seen as a privilege rather than a necessity. In order to reinforce the idea of resting one's body and soul, World Sleep Day is celebrated. World Sleep Day was considered an important event since the year 2008 and has been celebrated ever since. Here's how netizens celebrated World Sleep Day 2021.

Netizens celebrate World Sleep Day

One of the Twitter users shared that she was supposed to remove unnecessary items but when she learned it was World Sleep Day, she had changed her plans. A user named Anne Gonzales tweeted that she was supposed to declutter but then she decided to take a nap to celebrate World Sleep Day. She wrote, "I found out that it's #worldsleepday2021 today. So yeah...nap time".

Another Twitter user shared World Sleep Day 2021 wishes with the followers. A user named Mr. R'ogers shared that he spent 23 hours in bed, celebrating World Sleep Day. He quoted, "Eggs that are filled with just feathers come from Chickens with Laying Down Syndrome".

Eggs that are filled with just feathers come from Chickens with “Laying Down Syndrome.”#WorldSleepDay



I spent 23 hours in bed. — âš¡ï¸Mr. R’ogersðŸŒˆðŸŒŸðŸ¦‘™ï¸ (@RockingJamboree) March 20, 2021

A user name Siddhi made a funny meme about how March 19 was celebrated as World Sleep Day and March 20 is World Happiness Day. Pointing out the same, the tweet said that sleeping gives one happiness. The user also shared a GIF that said, "Go to sleep! Go to sleep!".

Kal #WorldSleepDay tha...

Aaj #WorldHappinessDay hai...



Now it's proved ki sone se khushi milti hai ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³



Jao so jao sare ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£#BasYuHi pic.twitter.com/dxwlkJe9SH — SIDDHI ðŸ’›ðŸ€ðŸŒ (@sid_dhi1) March 20, 2021

Netizens also got us to notice that since it was World Sleep Day on Mar 19, the social media applications were down for some time. A user said that WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook took a power nap on World Sleep Day. The tweet also asked, "How many of you restarted your Wi-Fi and Airplane mode several times?".

It was #WorldSleepDay yesterday. Slept rather well during the race - when conditions allowed. Afterwards the quality of sleep has been bad but slowly improving. Body need's its time to recover. No matter if the pillow is soft. ðŸ˜´â›µï¸#vahvaamyötätuulta @VendeeGlobeENG #VG2020 pic.twitter.com/VJbZdRdr22 — Ari Huusela (@arihuusela) March 20, 2021

Yesterday was #WorldSleepDayðŸ˜´. Today is #InternationalDayofHappinessðŸ˜€. Clear indication that you become happy after you sleep a lot.



And tomorrow is #InternationalColourDayðŸŒˆ and #happiness brings colours to our life.ðŸ™‚ — Manaswini Satapathy (@satmanaswini) March 20, 2021