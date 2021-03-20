Last Updated:

World Sleep Day 2021: Here's How Netizens Celebrated The Annual Sleeping Event

World Sleep Day 2021 attempts to spread awareness about the benefits of sleep. Take a look at how netizens celebrated World Sleep Day this year.

Written By
Riddhi Adsul
World Sleep Day is a yearly event that is usually celebrated on the third Friday of March. World Sleep Day 2021 was celebrated on March 19, Friday. This day is marked as an important event as the act of sleeping or taking rest is often not taken seriously. In many parts of the world, it is in fact seen as a privilege rather than a necessity. In order to reinforce the idea of resting one's body and soul, World Sleep Day is celebrated. World Sleep Day was considered an important event since the year 2008 and has been celebrated ever since. Here's how netizens celebrated World Sleep Day 2021. 

Netizens celebrate World Sleep Day

One of the Twitter users shared that she was supposed to remove unnecessary items but when she learned it was World Sleep Day, she had changed her plans. A user named Anne Gonzales tweeted that she was supposed to declutter but then she decided to take a nap to celebrate World Sleep Day. She wrote, "I found out that it's #worldsleepday2021 today. So yeah...nap time". 

Another Twitter user shared World Sleep Day 2021 wishes with the followers. A user named Mr. R'ogers shared that he spent 23 hours in bed, celebrating World Sleep Day. He quoted, "Eggs that are filled with just feathers come from Chickens with Laying Down Syndrome". 

A user name Siddhi made a funny meme about how March 19 was celebrated as World Sleep Day and March 20 is World Happiness Day. Pointing out the same, the tweet said that sleeping gives one happiness. The user also shared a GIF that said, "Go to sleep! Go to sleep!". 

Netizens also got us to notice that since it was World Sleep Day on Mar 19, the social media applications were down for some time. A user said that WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook took a power nap on World Sleep Day. The tweet also asked, "How many of you restarted your Wi-Fi and Airplane mode several times?". 

 

 

 

