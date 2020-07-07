World's Longest-surviving Conjoined Twin Brothers Donnie And Ronnie Gaylon Die At 68

World’s longest-living conjoined twins have died at the age of 68. Ronnie and Donnie Gaylon, residents of Ohio, US died on July 4 after battling medical problems for nearly a decade. The Gaylon twins were born on October 28, 1951. In 2014, they gained the recognition of being the word's longest surviving conjoined twins.

Support their family

According to international media reports, the Gaylon twins died in hospice care in Dayton. Throughout their childhood, they appeared in various circus and carnivals as a sideshow.

Speaking to international media reporters, their brother Jim Gaylon admitted that their income supported the family for years. In 1991, both of them retired from the entertainment industry and started living alone. However, in 2010, health problems prompted them to relocate with their families. In the same year, a documentary was made on their lives.

Conjoined twins, also known as Siamese twins, are identical twins joined in utero. An extremely rare phenomenon, the occurrence is estimated to range from 1 in 49,000 births to 1 in 189,000 births, with a somewhat higher incidence in Southwest Asia and Africa.

Most often, they are attached at the chest, pelvis, or buttocks and may share organs. Surviving twins may be separated surgically. Success depends on where they're joined and which organs they share.

