UK Woman Shocked To Discover She Has Two Wombs And Is Carrying Twins In Each

In the rarest incidents, it was discovered that a woman had two wombs and was pregnant with a twin in each. According to the reports, it has been described as “one in 50m” by doctors. Kelly Fairhurst realized that she had uterus didelphys, a very rare condition where a woman has two wombs after she went for a 12-week scan. The doctors reportedly told her that she was carrying twins, one in each womb.

Rare phenomena

According to the reports, the 28-year-old lady said that this condition is very rare but the doctors told her that it was a one in a 50m chance for me to conceive twins in each womb. According to the reports, Fairhurst was surprised when doctors told her that she had two cervixes, already has two daughters, aged three and four. Doctors have told Fairhurst, who lives in Braintree, Essex, that she might have two separate labours and the plan is for her to have both of the babies by cesarean section, as per reports.

Prof Asma Khalil, an expert in obstetrics at St George’s hospital in London, reportedly said that uterus didelphys is a very rare phenomenon and a lot of women do not have any ideas about it.

